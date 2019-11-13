The “Barmuda Triangle” in downtown Eugene, named for the presence of its bars and affinity for luring and trapping its customers, is one of the cultural centerpieces directly outside of campus. On the stylized, old town streets, backed by the subtle hints of autumn, an unsuspecting open sign and a small red anex are easy to miss. But at 99 W Broadway, Pizza My Cart has quickly risen to be one of the most acclaimed street food eateries around.
The six colorfully named menu items provide familiar flavors and unexplored combinations drawn from co-founder Josh Rodriguez’s diverse palette. All pizzas here are served on a crust that is thin yet commanding, balanced with subtly sweet marinara and a layer of soft cheese. The basic form strikes a welcome compromise in fancifulness, neither too artisan to lose the satisfaction of a mouthwatering evening slice nor greasy enough to invoke post-carb nausea.
Popular choices include the dual cheese “Italian Stallion,” with garlic, yellow peppers, and sausage or the “She-So Chorizo,” inspired by Rodriguez’s mother’s cooking, topped with mozzarella, parmesan, and bacon with poblano peppers and mexican pork for a delicious mash-up of cuisine. Biting into the Chorizo, it is a dead ringer for an authentic soft shell taco, while maintaining the convenience of a slice of pie.
Pizza My Cart was started in 2018 by Rodriguez and Travis Holiday, two bartenders from Eugene with restaurant experience, an oven found on-sale at a pizza convention, and the help of nearby business owners who gave them resources and a location.
Now, the founders are typically hands off with the function of the business, with Holiday heading financials and Rodriguez fulfilling general management. This is different than many “mom and pop” food carts, which are typically worked by their founders. “It’s either me or Travis— are we gonna spend our entire Monday to Sunday doing this and that’s our life, or do we get employees and train them well and we can move on to other projects?” Resulting projects included a food truck for catering, which is currently under maintenance, and more recently, a brick and mortar location.
By mid-2019, it became abundantly clear that change was necessary. Despite its success, Pizza My Cart did not prove to be a sustainable standalone business, continuing to break even and pay its employees but providing little return for its owners. “Even on a great week, it’s not enough for me and Travis to support our families. There’s a cap to how much you can do on sales.” So, when a building went up for rent in the Whiteaker, they jumped at the opportunity for expansion.
Slice Pizzeria and Bar, located at 325 Blair Boulevard, retains all of the familiar recipes of Pizza My Cart, but more extensive space and equipment allow for further experimentation. Industrial ovens allow for fuller flavors. The menu is larger and more diverse, with new pies like the “Lasagna” and barbecued tofu or chicken, appetizers, salads and a full bar which recreates the environmental experience of the Barmuda.
In the near future, Rodriguez has bigger things planned for Slice, such as a deep-dish option and community events, like a proposed Old School vs. New School hip hop night. Still, Pizza My Cart is not being replaced. Rodriguez and Holiday are happy in continuing to provide customers with the recipes they so evidently love—the cart is one of the highest rated on Yelp in Eugene—and, more importantly, giving their workers stable jobs. “It’s not just my bills and my life,” says Rodriguez. “You get a good staff but then you have to make sure that you can give them what they need to live. It’s a big responsibility.”
Rodriguez and Holiday’s brand of pizza—delicious, diverse in influence, and built up by the comradery of its staff—has grown at a rapid pace, utilizing Pizza My Cart as an easy entrance into the often daunting restaurant business. And the food, whether a classic flavor or an adventuresome future creation, is worth checking out for pizza enthusiasts and newbies alike.
| Pizza My Cart hours
Tuesday through Thursday - 12 to 8 PM
Friday - 12 PM to 2:30 AM
Saturday - 5 PM to 2:30 AM
| Slice Pizzeria and Bar hours
Sunday through Thursday - 4 PM to midnight
Saturday and Sunday - 4 PM to 2 AM