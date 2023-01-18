If you're not stopping at just one drink, then why stop at just one bar? Decorating downtown Eugene is a wide assortment of dives all within convenient walking distance. While it's worth exploring the whole area, three of Eugene's most iconic standards are the Davis, Drake, and Jameson. They form the so-called "Barmuda Triangle” where memories and an indefinite amount of money can be lost forever. But, like, in a good way. Don't like to drink? No pressure. Just going along for the ride and exploring the venues is guaranteed to be fun – or at least a fun people-watching experience. These bars each have their own distinct vibes and features to draw you in. Let us break it down for you.
The Davis - the Classy one
If you’re trying to hit all three bars in one go, The Davis is a great place to start. The ambiance here is impeccable from day to night. The Davis is one of Eugene’s nicest restaurants-slash-bars for fancy cocktails and delicate little plates of food. On weekend nights only, the restaurant turns into a dance club that's open past midnight. This is your escapist destination to dress up nice and dance to hip-hop under pretty lights with your friends. Plus, you might actually enjoy the drink in your hand without having to plug your nose and pray.
The Drake - The Classic One
If you want a classic, no-frills bar with a party vibe, this is the place to go. This is the kind of place you could stay all night with plenty of options to keep you entertained and buzzed. There are pool tables, a big dance floor, darts, and often a large assortment of rowdy people ready to have a good time. They also have a stage so come on the weekends for standup comedy and DJs.
Jamesons - The Creative one
There’s a buzz in the air at Jameson's. The 70s-inspired interior is vibrant and artsy while being friendly and welcoming at the same time. The dark and cozy atmosphere usually draws a more laid-back and conversational crowd, especially in winter. They also have trivia nights, pool tables, and a large selection of beers making it a great place to meet new people in a low-pressure environment. They recently celebrated their 18-year anniversary so you can assume they know their stuff.