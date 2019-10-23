Trying to jumpstart your career during or right after college can be a very daunting task, especially if you feel behind in job-snagging. But fear not my friend! There are many resources out there so that you don’t have to go through the process alone. Schooling, jobs, and housing can all be difficult things to handle while on top of that also trying to maintain a social life, and the idea of finding balance just seems impossible. These resources will help you take the world head on instead of feeling overwhelmed and not knowing where to start. The real world doesn’t seem as daunting when you have people and resources to help you through it.
1. University of Oregon Career Center
The Career Center is located across the street from the Erb Memorial Union (EMU). This center has a friendly staff that are prepared to help you with finding careers and internships. They provide resources such as advising, application editing and support, mock interviews, job hunting and so much more. If you’re feeling lost in the process of finding jobs and internships, the Career Center will bring you direction.
2. Robert Half
For those you are looking for jobs in Eugene and plan on staying, there are a plethora of places you can refer to locally to help find you jobs—Robert Half being one of them. Robert Half also has a website at roberthalf.com to help guide people in their job search along with an office at 800 Willamette St. Suite #430.
3. All Star Labor and Staffing
If you’re feeling desperate for some experience to build your resume before getting started in your career, temp jobs are a great way to go as you take some time for exploration. One place in Eugene that you can visit for support is All Star Labor and Staffing located on 235 W 10th Ave.
4. Indeed.com
Indeed is a useful site that is quite popular among people searching for jobs. It caters to all types of job interests and provides a variety of options in every type of job field. This website particularly is great because you can actually apply for jobs through Indeed. It offers research capabilities for salaries and job trends as well, so it provides services in things beyond just a list of jobs to apply to.
5. LinkedIn.com
While Indeed is more factually focused, LinkedIn is more communication based. LinkedIn is a website to help people search for jobs, but also to help them gain contacts and form connections with other people in the professional field. People share a professional persona over LinkedIn and showcase some of the work they have accomplished. It’s a great website for sharing skills and ideas.
This website is very similar to LinkedIn and Indeed in the ways that it shares salary information and job openings, however, it is also unique by how they offer interview practice as well. Glassdoor shares interview questions on their website to help people prepare for going in for an interview with specific companies. This gives you more leverage in your job hunting and can help you ace your interview.