How To Make Friends After College

Trying to make friends after college can be difficult for people—whether you’re moving to a new part of the world or not. We all get so used to the group of friends we acquired at school, and while you might continue a connection with those friends, it’s unlikely that you’ll end up living in the same area. It’s easy to begin to feel out of place in a new place, so here are some tips to prevent you from spending your post-graduation days alone.
Tip 1: Introduce yourself to your coworkers.
Whether they work in the same department as you or not, it’s a great way to not only meet new people, but help establish your presence in the community. By introducing yourself to the people you work with, you’ll not only gain a new group of friends, but it might also make your workday more tolerable.
Tip 2: Find some after work activities.
Although it may be tempting to go straight home to your cats and a glass of wine after work, finding community activities to get engaged in during your free time is a great way to put yourself out there. Some types of activities you could try are cooking or exercise classes. There are bound to be other people in your classes and if you’re in a class together, you probably will be able to find something in common.
Tip 3: Bathrooms are a great place to meet people.
I am not suggesting that you be that person peeking under the stalls to get someone’s attention, but while you’re washing your hands at the sink and there’s someone else washing their hands, a great way to initiate an introduction is by complimenting their outfit or to comment on the lack of paper towels.
Tip 4: Don’t skip out on social events.
Although the prospect of going to talk to a bunch of strangers or people that you aren’t very familiar with might seem intimidating, you’re likely to end up glad you went. Especially if you are in the market for new friends, going to social events is a great way to meet new people or solidify friendships with people that you didn’t know as well before. Social events can be taxing and overstimulating to some people, but if you’re the kind of person who likes them, you could end up being included in regular gatherings like poker night or weekly after work drinks.
Tip 5: Don’t be picky.
Judging people will make it harder for you to get to know people. Reserving judgment on people will give you the chance to get to know who they are as a person. If you decide that you don’t want to be friends with someone because of how they look or how they dress, you miss that opportunity to make a new friend. Instead of doing that, try to strike up a conversation with them to see if they have a good sense of humor, or if the two of you have common interests.