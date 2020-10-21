Adjusting to the new normal means, for a lot of us, adapting to online schooling. Many of us find difficulty in creating a space that allows us to concentrate and simulate how “regular” classes used to be. Curating a makeshift work-from-home (WFH) office space to help make the transition from in-person class to Zoom lectures is crucial, no matter your living situation.
Dorm Living: The dorms are great, but you lack any capacity and personal space, which after a while can make your dorm seem even smaller. The dorms provide desks which are great for late night work or studying on occasion, but finding a safe and spaced-out place in a common room, at your favorite cafe, or even outside on campus will make your dorm seem much bigger. Using your dorm as a place to relax, sleep, and for late-night studying will help to divide your work from rest. For those in a dorm, redefine what a WFH office is by creating various safe and private study spots that will keep you from staying in your dorm for days on end. If the weather takes a turn or you’re otherwise not able to escape the dorm room all the time, try creating a schedule with your roommate to go on walks together or take turns having alone time in your dorm.
Private Spaces: The freedom of your own apartment or living space means you have more leeway on how you want your home office to look. Purchasing a desk is the first and most crucial step to creating a WFH space. This way, you have a valid reason for not doing Zoom classes from bed in your PJs or in front of the television on the couch. Another way to make your WFH space feel less like a cubicle is to organize arts and crafts to do with your quarantine-mates (or by yourself, no judgement). Whether it be watercolor, acrylic paint, or just crayon drawings, having these pieces hung up beside your workspace helps to brighten your area. Creating artwork or even a whiteboard calendar to hang above your desk can also help you stay inspired and give you something to stare at, other than the blank wall. Having a functional space that feels like home and has decorative pieces of yourself and personality give your WFH area a unique and more comfortable feel.
Shared Spaces: Living in a shared space can be challenging because you are dealing with multiple people at all times. When decisions need to be made, every roommate needs to be consulted. Talking with your roommates to create a schedule on who goes where during the day can help to eliminate overlapping lectures and chaos in the house. One roommate in the living room from 10:00am-11:00am, another on the balcony from 12:00pm-1:00pm, and so on. This rotation motivates the house to leave their room and have a change of scenery while being respectful of everyone’s time and needs. You can also organize a shared office space between housemates, where each person has their own file box or drawer to keep their school-related supplies and more. Labels will be your friend this year!
Although nobody expected this as our new reality, we adapt. No matter the space you’re stuck in, the most important lesson is to ensure you have room to breathe and focus, but to still feel connected and get things done. A large part of this includes communicating. Talk to your roommates, to your dog, or to your friend across the country. It’s crucial to feel connected during these times, but also have space to yourself.