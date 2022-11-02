Decorating a new space is one of the best parts about moving. While you’re in school it can feel like you are constantly changing places. A great alternative to constantly putting up and taking down posters is to add some greenery to your space. Eugene has no shortage of amazing plant stores to find your next living piece of decor. Several factors go into where to buy, what to get, and how to pot. Luckily, there are several options that answer those questions.
Where to Buy?
Down to Earth
As the name suggests, Down to Earth is one of Eugene’s widely recognized nurseries. With a wide variety of indoor and outdoor plants, Down to Earth is a one-stop shop. The indoor plants are great for students looking to decorate their space. At Down to Earth, you’ll be able to get quality plants for a great price. The bigger the plant, the more expensive; however most of the smaller and medium-sized plants will be around $5 to $25. Whether or not you get plants, at Down to Earth make sure to stop by for your soil. They are small bags of potting soil for small plants!
Basic Botanist
Fifth Street Public Market is home to many small businesses and Basic Botanist is a new addition. This small shop is packed full of plants. There is something for everyone – from newbies to collectors. With many low-maintenance options and friendly staff, you’ll find a plant that brightens up for room! Prices here start around ten dollars, however succulents and cacti are a little cheaper. Basic Botanist is also a great space to stop in and get expert advice!
Hirons
Hirons is a cornucopia – if you need it, Hirons probably has it. It is easy to miss the plant selection, but this is a great place to start your collection and go work on your green thumb. There are several different succulents and cacti to choose from. These are very low-maintenance plants that can add pops of color. Hirons also sells house plants, so keep an out for restocks!
Target and Ikea
Keeping a plant alive is hard work. Sometimes you forget to water or realize the plant isn’t getting enough light. As a student, you may not have the time or energy to deal with this. Artificial plants are a great alternative if you still want to bring some greenery to your home. You can get almost any plant imaginable from stores like Target and Ikea. Even better, they can be delivered to your doorstep. This is a great option for any budget! Small plants are sold for prices as low as two dollars!
What to Get
Snake plant - This recognizable plant is characterized by its contrasting shades of green and vertical sword-like leaves. This plant does best with indirect sunlight. This plant does well when you water irregularly.
Zanzibar Gem - The Zanzibar Gem has long dark emerald leaves that sprout up in clusters. This plant tolerates most types of lighting, drought resistant, and you only need to water it every two weeks.
Pothos plant- The pothos plant has little green and white waxy leaves. Pothos does well in low light conditions and semi-regular watering. Some varieties of this plant will grow vines and thrive in a hanging pot.