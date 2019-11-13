With just one look around Eugene, you’ll notice that street food culture is everywhere. Food carts and trucks line up on the streets, set up in parking lots and even hide in the corners where only the locals know about. These places serve everything from sizzling hot breakfast to tasty dinner grub; check out this list for must-stop spots for any time of day.
Breakfast- Nelson’s Taqueria
Location: 394 Blair Blvd. Eugene, OR 97402
Hours: Monday through Saturday - 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Closed Sundays
Food Type: Mexican
Situated in the parking lot of the Dew Drop Inn, this tiny taqueria packs a punch with its fresh flavor and generous portions. This is one of the few food carts in Eugene that opens early, giving you the chance to explore its delicious breakfast options. Take a bite out of one of their well-known breakfast burritos: fluffy eggs, fried potatoes and oozy cheese with your choice of meat all wrapped up in a warm tortilla; or dip into their Breakfast Plate, piled high with tasty eggs, potatoes, the meat of your choice and traditional beans and rice. Both dishes are sure to satisfy that morning hunger, and that breakfast burrito can be a perfect grab-and-go option for your morning commute to school or work. Bonus! Breakfast is served all day, which means you can enjoy these yummy dishes at any time before closing.
Lunch - Viva! Vegetarian Grill
Location: 1171 Willamette St. Eugene, OR 97401
Hours: Monday through Saturday - 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Closed Sundays
Food Type: Vegetarian, American
Right across the street from 13th and Olive sits a quaint and unique eatery that dishes out classic comfort food with a twist! Everything on the menu is vegan-friendly — but don’t let that deter you away from the delectable bites this place serves up. One of the most popular items on the menu is the Vegan Cheesesteak: delicious spiced tofu “steak” fried up with grilled onions and a rich sweet sauce, placed on a fresh bun with a smothering of flavorful cashew cheese sauce on top. If you’re new to vegetarian/vegan cuisine, another great dish to get you started would be the Falafel: seasoned chickpea fritters deep-fried to perfection, cilantro-lime coleslaw and sliced cucumbers wrapped up in a toasty flatbread with the same cashew cheese sauce generously squirted on top. The affordable prices are the icing on the cake for these delicious options.
Dinner - Every Day Kine Grindz from Hawaii
Location: 1905 Agate St. Eugene, OR 97402
Hours: Tuesday through Friday - 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Closed Saturday through Monday
Food Type: Hawaiian
Parked in the auto mechanic lot across from Prince Pucklers, this popular food truck doles out traditional Hawaiian eats with a rotating menu at that. On Tuesdays through Fridays, this place is hoppin’ with students and locals who come to see the specialty dish for the day. But its regular menu reigns supreme due to simple, authentic and ‘way too good to be true’ food. A favored dish is the Teriyaki Chicken: tasty marinated chicken in a sweet homemade teriyaki sauce grilled and served with rice and mac salad on the side. Or if you’re feeling a bit more hungry, go for one of the combo deals, which gets you two meat choices with the same sides. Combo #2 is a great option as it includes both the teriyaki chicken and kalua pork: slow-cooked pork seasoned with Hawaiian salt. The best part about this place is that it’s just off of campus, meaning the distance between you and satisfying meal is only a few steps away.