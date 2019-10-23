These are your final moments before true adulthood and it’s important to remember that the stress will probably only get worse from here. While there’s still a couple of weeks left before you parade through campus in a sea of green and throw your cap into the air, those are weeks meant to appreciate college life while it’s still here. Here are five things you should do before you graduate.
1. Forget a Canvas due date
Maybe you’re part of the tiny fraction of people who’ve never thought that the due date on Canvas for your bio project was 11 PM and not 11 AM, but most people have. For your last projects this year, forget to turn one in on time, for old times sake, so you can send a desperate email at 2 AM from your phone begging for an exception. This is a choose-your-own-risk challenge; just because you’re graduating soon, doesn’t mean they won’t fail you!
2. Email a professor you’re missing class because you’re “sick”
While you’re thinking about sending out that desperate email and trying to calculate your “what if” grade on Canvas, take a breather for a second. You’re probably still going to graduate. Why not head out to a party to celebrate the last Wine Wednesday of your undergraduate life? You can email your professor on Thursday and tell them you’re sick. It’ll feel like freshman year again, and you wouldn’t want to miss that chance.
3. Study for a final at the bars
Nothing says nostalgia or dedication like being the person at the bars with a study guide in one hand and an AMF in the other. Who says you can’t ace a psych test and celebrate the end of your years with friends at the same time? It’s an important time management skill you’ve learned over the years and a valuable talent to be able to work in a high pressure, high noise environment. And yes, you can put that on a resume.
4. Find out who Puddles is
Maybe you’ve thought about it, maybe you already know or you don’t care. Many rumors go around about Puddles, but it’s finally time you find out who Puddles really is. Who resides inside the suit? Is it a duck after all? Are you really ready to graduate if you haven’t at least tried to figure it out?
5. Compose a nostalgic Instagram post in your cap and gown
After you’ve gotten your grad photos in front of your favorite places around campus, don’t forget to pick your favorite shot where you’re throwing a reasonably recognizable “o” and wearing your cap and gown outside of Lillis and write a nostalgic post for all your friends. Can you even say you graduated if you didn't? How else will anyone know you have a B.S. in Poly Sci if it’s not on Insta?