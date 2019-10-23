A spot of white sun breaking through the thin tent walls, the crisp, warm air against your skin, the distant chirp of birds unbroken by cars passing on a street. Waking up free from exhaustion and deadlines with your friends in neighboring green and blue tents. You might be aching for a summer camping trip experience with your friends, but before you crack a six pack and dive head first into Oregon’s crystal blue waters, take some tips with you for smoother travels.
1) Free or for rent? A tip on camping permits.
Most camping that’s available on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) sites are free. However, that also means that they often do not provide restrooms, showers, water hookups or waste disposal. If you’re looking for more amenities, you might want to try a paid camping site. The good news is, U.S. Forest Service sites are often very cheap, ranging from $5 to $12 in most areas. Plus, your money is going to an underfunded government agency that manages and takes care of beautiful public land. Some camping sites can be booked in advance on reserveamerica.com. These sites will often be high traffic, particularly in the summer months, so it’s a good idea to book in advance.
2) Yurts? Car camping? Tent camping? Backpacking? Making the right choice.
There’s many types of camping that range from least planning and tools required to the most involved. Yurts are a great option for very low-key camping. Yurts are tent-like facilities, often with water hookups, beds, lighting and sometimes heating. However, they’re often more expensive than tent camping and closer in proximity to other campers.
Car camping or tent camping is slightly more time consuming. While there may be waste deposits nearby the site or a toilet, there’s less likely to be a water hookup. However, you can pitch your tent close to the car and have easy access to all your belongings. This is a great, cheap option for the night before a big hike.
The backpacking experience involves the most planning of the four. A water purifying device, decent backpacking pack, food and sleeping supplies will all need advanced planning and can be more expensive. For beginners, take a backpacking class offered at UO and do your first trip with them.
3) LNT (leave no trace)
The ethical philosophy of camping and outdoor exploration is one of the most important guidelines to follow on any trip. Here’s a summary of the 7 Principles from the Center for Outdoor Ethics. Leave no trace, in essence, is about protecting the beautiful places you’ve set out to see.
Principal one: Plan ahead. Advanced planning saves time, money and in some rare cases, you. Group safety is extremely important. By planning what you’ll need, how you’ll do it and who will know about your trip you’ll be safer and better prepared to just enjoy your time. See the “How to Plan a Spring Break Trip” article in our March Essentials Guide for more tips on planning your trip.
Principal two: Stay on the trails. Almost everywhere you go there are designated places for camping and hiking, and they’re made that way for a reason. Sticking to the trails and posted camping areas protects the fragile plants and ecosystems you’re exploring.
Principal three: Pack it out. Everything you bring in the camp, should come out with you. If the ecosystem didn’t produce it, then it doesn’t belong there. This means trash, food waste, and in some cases, human waste.
Principal four: Don’t take things out. LNT discourages the removal of rocks, plants, or anything that someone may want to take as a souvenir that they found on a trail. Take photos instead.
Principal five: Make responsible fires. Most campsites allow campfires, with the exception of peak fire times. Always check the local fire regulations before going on your trip, and mind Smokey the Bear.
Principal six: Respect the wildlife. More often than not, the wildlife has no intent to hurt you. But that doesn’t mean they won’t. Remember, you’ve come into their house. Read up on the resident wildlife in the area you want to camp and how to be responsible in their habitats, so you don’t scare them and they won’t scare you. Keep in mind, black bears are different from brown bears, and both are wildly different from cougars. Always know the species.
Principal seven: Respect other visitors. Noisy, disruptive, messy visitors can really ruin a serene camping trip. Be aware of those around you. If you wouldn’t want them doing something, then don’t do it either.
Read a more complete explanation on LNT from the Center for Outdoor Ethics at lnt.org.
For booking campsites:
For finding trails:
For planning ahead:
“How to Plan a Spring Break Trip” March guide at issuu.com/oregondailyemerald
For more camping and backpacking tips:
For more on LNT: