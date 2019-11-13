Are you tired of the same bar crawl every weekend? If so, this party on a bike experience may be exactly what you’ve been searching for. Pacific Pub Cycle, based in Eugene, Oregon, is a bike tour that shows you the brewery, pub, restaurant, wine cellar and arcade scene in a whole new way.
Since the beginning of 2019, the company has seen new ownership and a lot of success. New owner, Cindy Ingram, rightfully boasts about booking 250 tours in her first year of ownership and strives to advertise the inclusivity of their business.
Pacific Pub Cycle is becoming a well-known contributor to the Eugene community. Not only do they bring business to local grub joints, they’ve also begun supporting nonprofits in Eugene, such as Food for Lane County, HIV Alliance, Trans*Ponder, White Bird Clinic and so many more.
Booking with Pacific Pub Cycle is customizable and simple because you can do it all online at pacificpubcycle.com. Customers have the option of two different riding options to suit their needs and several different tour options to appeal to different preferences. All tours can go through the Whiteaker and Market District.
The first riding option is “the Big Bike.” This one is perfect for 18+ individuals, and it seats groups of 8-14 people. It costs $350 to rent or $25 per person with a full group of 14. The Big Bike is adorned with a vibrant mural thanks to the generosity of the City of Eugene Cultural Services, Urban Canvas Program. Pacific Pub cycle commissioned Whiteaker artist Wayde Love who created a mountainous landscape reminiscent of the Pacific North West.
The second option, the Meeting Bike, was newly renovated with a mural and large umbrella so you can still enjoy a bike tour on those rainy Oregon days. The new design was recently unveiled on November 1st. This bike seats 2-6 individuals and has an age minimum of twelve years old. It costs $200 to rent, which is only $33 per person with a full group of 6.
For those extra-large groups, there is an option to rent both bikes simultaneously with a $50 discount. This is a perfect option for wedding parties, birthday parties, family reunions and graduation parties. If you’re interested in booking for graduation season be sure to do so as soon as possible — it’s their busiest time of the year!
While all tours begin and end at Wine Cellars (unless requested otherwise,) there are several different themed tours to choose from. For example, the ‘Beer! Beer! Beer! We Love Beer!’ tour is a 1.1-mile bike ride which includes stops at Ninkasi Beer Tasting Room, Hop Valley Brewing and Oakshire Brewing Public House. If beer isn’t your preference, check out their ‘Red, Red, Wine, You Make Me Feel So Fine’ tour.
For minors, the ‘Fun and Games (Underage and Sober Tour)’ is a 2.4-mile bike ride that takes you to Wheel APizza, Blairalley Vintage Arcade and Vanilla Jill’s Scoops and Soups. This option is perfect for birthday parties and family-friendly events.
A few important things to keep in mind before going on the tour: only the licensed driver can pilot the bike, no drinking or smoking on the bike, stay on the bike while it’s in motion and don’t forget to tip your driver after the tour!
If you’re not sure which of these tours is best for you, choose the “I don’t know yet,” option if you’re booking online. Then send Pacific Pub Cycle an email at [email protected] and someone will help you build the perfect tour!