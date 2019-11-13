Pumpkin pie is something that many people look forward to after the dreamy days of summer dwindle away. It’s not just the delectable taste that draws them in, but also the association that most people tend to have with the food. Pumpkin pie has been a traditional addition to the Thanksgiving dinner for years; when people get a whiff of tangy pumpkin, we are often reminded of the time we spent pleasantly with our loved ones gathered around a table and laughing over all the stories being shared—truly feeling connected to a group of people. Since not all of us can be with our families or friends during the holidays, or we may not be the best chefs, we must search for our precious pie elsewhere. Here are the top 3 local options for snagging that classic pumpkin pie treat.
Metropol Bakery: Most Classic
The pumpkin pie at this fine establishment can only be described as hearty and delicious. The crust is a little denser, but the taste is not too sweet or too bready. It pairs nicely with the creamy, solid inside of the pie. The taste of the pumpkin isn’t too overwhelming, and neither is the tang from the spices mixed in. It is the sort of pie that you would be tempted to return to for more and reminds you of the classic pumpkin pies you’ve been dreaming of.
Sweet Life Patisserie: Most Inclusive
This may seem like an odd thing to award for a pie, but it is an honorable title to hold. This Patisserie deserves all the credit for the options they make available to their customers in their pumpkin pie department. Not every bakery can pull off making vegan or gluten free pies, let alone pies that are made for people who are both vegan and gluten free, and do it well. You hardly even notice a difference, but time and effort they put into making all such options available to their customers, shouldn’t go unrecognized; not to mention the delectable pumpkin pie that is to die for. Plus, Sweet Life earns bonus points for being a female and sister started business.
New Day Bakery: Most Authentic
At New Day Bakery, they are known for running out of pumpkin pie in the morning soon after finishing preparing it, so make sure you get there early! People cannot wait to get that slice of pumpkin sweetness. This pie has a little bit more tangible flavor of spices, cinnamon romancing the ginger and nutmeg to enhance the rustic vibe of the dessert. The pie here is not too thick, and the flavor will most certainly satisfy your taste buds when craving that taste of holiday cheer. This pumpkin pie will ring your taste buds and satisfy that seasonal craving.