Beat the Heat

After months of rain, it can be hard to adjust to the heat in Eugene. Sometimes it can feel like you are absolutely melting. Students from all over flock to rivers and restaurants to try to find some relief. Here are some places to check out when you feel like a puddle.
Ice Cream
Prince Pucklers
Obama ice cream. Before I even thought about attending the University of Oregon, I stopped by Prince Pucklers and quickly noticed the framed photo of Barack and Michelle Obama and his face next to the mint chip flavor. The man has taste. Beyond their famous patrons, Prince Pucklers has a wide array of flavors made in Eugene.
Handles
With ice cream made in-shop, it is hard to beat Handles. Every day fresh ice cream is made and ready to be enjoyed. Not in the mood for a classic cup? Mix it up with their cones, hurricanes, and shakes. With its breezy location in 5th Street Public Market, Handles has flavors and outdoor seating for days.
Salt & Straw
Looking for something new? Odds are, Salt & Straw has it. Known for their boundary-pushing flavors, there is a little something for everyone. Seasonal flavors will keep you on your toes. The current “Eat Your Flowers” series includes unique combinations like Jasmine Milk Tea Almond Stracciatella and Lemon Mari Gold Amaro Sherbet. When in doubt you can always keep it vanilla, literally, with the Double Fold Vanilla.
Patios
Agate Alley
Instead of heating up your house with the oven, go grab some apps and a drink at Agate Alley. With patio seating and a killer happy hour menu, you can’t go wrong. For those who are 21+, the late-night happy hour menu has great deals on food and well drinks!
Tacovore
The back patio at Tacovore is like a secret garden. Picnic tables and potted greenery makes this patio feel quiet, cool, and calm on a hot day. Tacos and margs go hand-in-hand; but if you are looking to mix it up, try a Paloma and torta.
North Bank – McMenamins
We are lucky to be so close to the Willamette River and all the beauty it brings. If you are looking for a great meal with a great view, head over to the North Bank McMenamins. All tables offer great views of the river! If you are looking to cool down inside, check out the Kapu Hut. This is a Tiki Bar in the Restaurant serving drinks that are fruity and refreshing.
Swimming
Mount Pisgah Arboretum
A quick drive into Springfield brings hikers and beachcombers to this hill. A small tributary river from Dorena Lake flows past Pisgah and offers a calm place to cool down. If you park on the lower levels, a 5-minute walk will bring you to a couple of rocky beaches where you can set up for the day.
Dexter
It wouldn’t be summer in Eugene if you didn’t go to Dexter. It is almost a right of passage for ducks to spend Friday at Dexter Reservoir. After a 40-minute drive from Eugene, this huge reservoir offers students plenty of room for sunbathing and swimming.
Wildwood Falls
Looking for a little adventure? Check out Wildwood Falls. This waterfall is located in Cottage Grove and is a beautiful drive. Wildwood can be seen from the road and doesn't require a hike to get to, making it a popular spot over the summer. Below the falls, cold blue waters welcome swimmers and those who want to cool off.
With summer right around the corner, these places will help you get out of the heat and show a new slice of Eugene. Sit back, relax, catch some vitamin D, and get ready for some good times.