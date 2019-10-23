Be The Fall

While it is hard to say goodbye to the sunny days of Hot Girl Summer, there is nothing more relaxing than that first day of overcast skies and wafts of chilly air to get you in cozy-mode, and even Megan Thee Stallion herself acknowledge it: goodbye summer, hello #hotnerdfall. If you’re one of many who just can’t wait to begin the seasonal festivities, read on: here are some hacks to truly become the best #hotnerdfall you can be.
Embrace The Weather
Yes, it’s cold here. Yes, it rains way too often. Why spend your time complaining about the rainy season when you could accept the reality and harness it as a tool? I’m not talking building rain catchers or anything, but throwing on a classy pair of rainboots or splurging on new fenders for your bike could go a long way in appreciating Oregon weather rather than trying to battle it. You can love the colorful autumn leaves, but you gotta love the rest of it too.
Add A Moody Filter
Don’t you ever wish you could slap a filter on real life? Well, in some ways, you can. Switch out staples of your home (blankets, throw pillows, candles or table accents) for darker versions in tones like rich reds, blues, greens or accents like gold and silver. It may seem like a small adjustment, but changing your environment to match the vibe can go a long way in you feeling the seasonal spirit. The same can go for your wardrobe; ditch the bright colors and loud patterns for solid colors and earth tones. This will be complementary to the environment around you and help you embody hot nerd fall.
Live By The Plaid, Die By The Plaid
There is no fabric or pattern that screams autumn quite like plaid does. This is a fast-track to not only looking hip with the season, but also maximizing the vibe of fall. Stock up at a local thrift store on a few trusty flannels (yes, you need more than one) or check home goods stores for a classy new plaid throw to add to the living room. Don’t be afraid to get crazy with it though; plaid shirts, skirts, socks, and even accessories are not only common but totally cool and are perfect for spicing up an outfit.
Bring Outside, Inside
For one reason or another, some of the best (and most affordable) ways to celebrate fall is by bringing all that good, fresh nature inside your home. Mini pumpkins are perfect for coffee tables, counters and front porches, whereas pinecones can spice up a decorative basket or act as a cute wreath on the front door. Fall leaves (when collected at the right time before becoming too wet) can be made into hundreds of different crafts, or layered in mason jars for simple pops of seasonal color around the house or car.
Being In School Is Cool
It can be difficult to feel motivated to get back into the swing of the school year, but it’s important to not let it start your year on a bad foot. Prepare yourself appropriately for the term to come in whatever way is most appropriate for you, not only by stocking up on necessities (books, pencils) but also in gearing up mentally (eating regular healthy meals, waking up earlier in the morning). Nourish your body and mind so you can nourish your GPA later. The Stallion made herself clear in emphasizing the nerd of hot nerd fall: don’t let her down.