Feast your eyes on BlairAlly: the one and only bar featuring vintage arcade games, pinball machines, and a pub grub to quench your night out with friends. Located at 245 Blair Blvd in the Whitaker District of Eugene, nestled in a semi-industrial alleyway with other restaurants nearby, it’s the go-to spot for nostalgic fun. Open from 4 pm-2 am Monday-Thursday/Sunday, and 2 pm-2 am on Fridays and Saturdays, with outdoor seating and free wi-fi available, it’s hard to find an excuse not to check out what makes this bar one of the more unique drinking hubs in Eugene.
Surrounding the bar and lining the walls are vintage arcade games and over 30 pinball machines. You won’t find a place that holds as many antique, old-fashioned games and paraphernalia as BlairAlly. If you’re an arcade and/or pinball head, then you’ll be in absolute heaven; and even if you’re not, it’s the perfect time to have a drink and engage in a fun activity that maybe you haven’t played since childhood or simply never tried before. Most of the games cost money (as BlairAlly has a change machine) but a few are actually free to play. So even if you don’t want to spend a bit of change on a beautifully illuminated vintage game, there’s still something left for you to play.
BlairAlly also has a big television above the bar where sporting events are consistently televised. There aren’t many places that allow you to tune into your favorite team and during the commercial breaks play some vintage pinball. Once you work up an appetite from either your favorite team beating your rival or you scoring big in pinball, BlairAlly offers food to your liking. Pizza, sandwiches, mac-n-cheese, and tater tots are just some of the snacks you can eat to fulfill that competitive edge.
A fun tidbit about BlairAlly that encapsulates the bar and atmosphere of the place, in general, is their bathrooms. I know we’ve all wanted to write something philosophical and everlasting on the wall whenever we go to a public restroom, and lo and behold, BlairAlly is the very place to do so! Chalk is provided in their restrooms for people to doodle and write whatever their heart desires. This is all part of the BlairAlly scene: fun, wacky, unique, and memorable.
The price range is also on the lower side which adheres to college students and people who don’t want to break their bank account on a night out. And with that are also thankfully low covers when BlairAlly hosts special events.
For people who want to take a break from the arcade games and get a little jiggy, the bar holds a dancing floor with fun, luminescent lights. There’s also an area for DJs and artists to post up as BlairAlly hosts music nights and other special events where various artists will come and play for the crowd. DJ Warlock, SPUN-J, and many others have performed, and more will continue to do so. Be sure to keep a lookout for upcoming BlairAlly-hosted events, future dance parties, music events, trivia, and more!