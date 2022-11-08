As our weather transitions into the cooler months and temperatures, our seasonal produce changes as well. Our summer fruits and vegetables like melons, peaches, strawberries, and zucchini have checked out and fall has officially checked in.
Fruits:
Apples: There are a billion and a half fall recipes that utilize apples for a reason. Apples are in their prime from late summer to late fall and should be taken advantage of.
Cranberries: These thanksgiving essentials are around mid-to-late fall and are perfect for any fall-inspired dessert.
Figs: Stock up on all things fig related while they last through late fall. These autumn staples are perfect for any charcuterie board.
Pears: Just add some cinnamon and you’ve got a bounty of dessert possibilities. Pears are in their prime throughout fall and should be enjoyed throughout the entire season.
Pomegranates: These crimson red fruits are just as delicious as they are messy. Pomegranates will last you through the middle of fall and are the perfect snack.
Vegetables:
Beets: Beets take the center stage with their bright earthiness. There are so many different recipes that utilize beets throughout the entire fall season.
Brussels sprouts: One of my favorite vegetables, Brussels sprouts may be an acquired taste, but luckily they’re in their prime all of fall, which gives you plenty of time to find the Brussels sprout recipe perfect for you!
Garlic: You can never use too much garlic. Garlic is an early fall vegetable but a year-round seasoning!
Pumpkin: Pumpkins are without a doubt the most iconic vegetable in fall for a reason. They’re an essential to fall decor and make some of the most delicious desserts.
Wild Mushrooms: If you’re up for it foraging for wild mushrooms can be an incredibly fun activity! Or, stop by your local farmers market and see what they have to offer!