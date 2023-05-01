There’s nothing I'd rather do than spend my days in the great outdoors. Feeling the sun against my back while a light breeze hits me directly in the face. Since I was a little kid, my parents ensured I spent most of my time outside. Every family vacation or day off from school, we spent our time hiking and exploring the woods. I've seen gorgeous waterfalls and breathtaking views. I've traveled all the way to Canada just to get a taste of the great outdoors. But nothing compares to the hikes that are nestled around the peaks of Oregon. Eugene is home to some great hiking trails for those that love the journey and others that love the view. The hikes that we are going to be shining spotlights on today are; Spencer's Butte, Blue Pool, and Silver Falls. Each of these hikes has different unique qualities that make them stand out.
The first hiking spot is Spencer’s Butte! This hike is very close to our beloved campus, only about a 15-minute drive. Once you reach this destination, you will be able to park in a lot that is directly in front of the trailhead. From there you can begin your hike to the top. Spencer’s Butte is known to be the highest point along the Ridgeline Park system in Eugene. Its summit is about 2,058 feet. Tall Douglas-fir trees and a variety of beautiful native plants line the dirt path. In some areas, the trail may get a little rocky. This appears towards the end of your journey when you have almost reached the top. A few sets of man-made stairs lead you to a breathtaking view of Eugene. The view overlooks the city, the suburbs, and our prized stadium. You are also able to see the Coast Range, the Willamette Valley, and the Cascade Mountains. But this isn't the only trail that leads to the top. If you are interested in a more strenuous hike, the west trail is an alternative route that is less traveled. This trail involves more climbing on exposed bedrock. Throughout the trail you will notice that some of the trees have directional tags on them, making sure you stay on the path and protect the wildlife around the trail. Spenser’s Butte is a great place to spend time with your friends or family. A few of my favorite things to do there other than hiking are; having a picnic, reading a good book, or watching the sunset. When you reach the top of the hike, there are many great spots to sit and enjoy the view.
The second hiking spot is Tamolitch Falls, also known as Blue Pool. This hiking spot is a little bit of a drive outside of Eugene. It takes approximately 1 hour and 20 minutes to get to the destination. If you are looking for a chance to take a mini road trip, this is the perfect hike for you. When you arrive, be aware that parking is very limited so you may have to park close to the road. Blue Pool hike is relatively short although the path is very rocky. The elevation levels begin at 2,200 feet and end around 2,450 feet. The trail is also fit for those who love mountain biking. When you are hiking, keep in mind that there will be bikers on the trail. Once you have reached the end of the hike you will see a small waterfall that feeds into a beautiful blue-green pool. The water shows reflections of the trees and plants around its edge. There are even spots where you can go down to the water's edge. Swimming in the beautiful water hole is allowed, but keep in mind that the water is around 40° and 30 feet deep. The photos on the internet don't do this spot justice! I highly recommend checking it out yourself.
The last hiking spot is silver falls! This hike is also a bit of a drive outside of Eugene. It takes approximately 1 hour and 24 minutes to reach this destination. Silver Falls is known as a State Park but some people even refer to it as the “crown jewel.” This destination is perfect for those that love to camp, mountain bike, horseback ride, or hike. If you are interested in taking a camping trip for the weekend, this is a great spot to check out. There are over 35 miles of backwood trail, but the main loop is only about 7.2 miles. This is by far the longest hike out of the three. The trail includes ten different waterfalls, with one that you are able to walk behind. The 177-foot rushing falls becomes a window of glass as you peer through it from the opposite side. It's a view that takes your breath away! Beautiful tall trees and a variety of lush green plants line the path up to the falls. The only disclaimer for this beautiful park is that there are no dogs allowed on the trail. If you still want to take your furry friend along for the journey, there are designated areas where dogs may go to the bathroom and roam off-leash. As it gets warmer, take time to enjoy the outdoors.