Emerald Media Group is partnering with UO organizations, student groups and area businesses to host an entertaining and engaging festival celebrating the start of a new year on campus. There will be food, music, free swag, drawings, demonstrations, and games! UO organizations and area businesses will also be distributing information and promotional materials about their products and services. The event will take place in the EMU’s amphitheater with all UO students invited to join the fun and festivities. 

