For many, some of the best memories associated with the holidays come from the build up—the countdown to the holiday itself. This year, make the holiday build-up even more memorable with your own DIY “advent” calendars. Traditionally given to children, there’s no shame in owning it or making an adult version for yourself or others to enjoy.
Choosing your calendar container
The first step in DIY-ing your countdown calendar is deciding how you’re going to display each day for the person receiving it. Traditional advent calendar templates/boxes can be found premade to order online, or you can take a more of a DIY route. Use single-serve containers such as envelopes or ring boxes to hide corresponding numbered papers or notes with the presents. Next, you have to decide what will fill the calendar.
Self Care
One example could be makeup, self care items or hygiene products like candles, lotions and face masks. Fill a large basket with numbered bags, each with a different makeup product inside. This countdown calendar is the perfect gift, showing how personal each product can be and how unique of an idea it is. Another easy DIY countdown calendar filler option is the traditional chocolate. Filling a countdown calendar with your favorite chocolates, treats, or goodies is always a gift worth receiving. Hershey’s Kisses, homemade treats, or your favorite candy will do.
Tree Ornaments
If you celebrate Christmas, consider filling your calendar with tree ornaments. This is a fun way to keep you in the holiday spirit whilst decorating throughout the whole month of December. Creating a theme within the ornaments is a clever way to style your holiday tree and sets a tone for the coming month (and holidays down the road). Look to support your town by shopping locally for ornaments. Lots of small designers or boutiques have unique finds you won’t find online. Switching it up and looking through Anthropologie’s ornament selection is also never a bad idea, and can be a great place to look for inspiration.
Homemade Recipes or Notes
When looking for a personal, curated gift, nothing beats a handwritten letter or note. This can be done in many ways, one of which includes filling a glass jar with numbered letters, individually tied with a ribbon, or sealing fancy envelopes with stickers or a wax seal. This festive, thoughtful gift is ideal for anyone. These letters can be anything you make them, from joke cards to love letters, so don’t hold back! Lastly, try filling your countdown calendar with homemade recipes or tips for baking and cooking. The recipient will be using your gift for much longer than a few months, and has a special personalized charm. These recipes will last a lifetime, potentially through generations and will always remind them of you. These can be special passed down plates from family, festive holiday baking inspiration or a curated selection of your favorite dishes.