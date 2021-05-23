Good morning. It's Tuesday, May 25.
The student group Disarm UO is building on the work of previous Disarm campaigns, but unlike prior iterations, they're calling for the full abolition of campus police. In other news, the UO Board of Trustees met to discuss COVID-19 protocol, name a new residence hall and review a proposal for a Native American and Indigenous studies major.
Plus, in today's episode of Gamescast, our podcast producers dive into the Apple v. Epic trial, the continuing PlayStation 5 shortage and the departure of Giant Bomb’s old guard.
