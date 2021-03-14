The Emerald is looking for 1 to 2 designers to join in spring 2021. Designers create informative, engaging and aesthetic newspaper layouts to help bring stories to life in print.
The weekly paper is designed using the Adobe Creative Suite. Must have access to Adobe InDesign. This is an unpaid position. Accepting applicants for any year but preferably first-years and sophomores. Applications due April 2, 2021.
Responsibilities include:
- Design up to 2 pages per week on InDesign
- Communicate with writers, photographers and editors consistently throughout week.
- Design social media graphics for Twitter, Facebook and Instagram on occasion.
- Attend an all-staff and design desk meeting each week (held remotely)