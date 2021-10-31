Designers incorporate all the elements of a story — the text, the headline, the photos and more — into a cohesive design that draws in readers and makes the story easy to digest. They deliver the week’s most important local news to our audience by creating layouts for the Emerald’s print newspapers that come out every Monday and select other dates. This role provides great hands-on and professional experience for those with a wide range of design backgrounds. Knowledge of Adobe Indesign and strong communication skills are highly recommended for this position.
Responsibilities include:
Design up to two pages per week using InDesign.
Communicate with writers, photographers and editors consistently throughout the week.
Design social media graphics for Twitter, Facebook and Instagram on occasion.
Attend weekly all-staff and design desk meetings.