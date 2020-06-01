Nominee: David Flock
Occupation: EMU Facilities
The Erb Memorial Union is a central gathering place on campus, and keeping it operating under normal circumstances is no small feat—which is exactly why David Flock is another everyday hero during this time of crisis. If you had to strip down the job of keeping the EMU running to one single person right now, it’s David.
What inspires you about this person? David is not just hard working, he is testing the capacity by which he can complete challenges. For example, on the side he sells wood. He doesn’t just cut wood, he bucks up whole trees and splits the wood which then goes into cords that he delivers. He doesn’t just raise bees, he has numerous hives on his property and when he ran out of space he worked with friends to install hives on the land to split honey with. He is also the bee keeper for the EMU. He doesn’t just hike, he trains year round with weighted packs. This kind of dedication to take something to its pinnacle is typical of David. He isn’t just essential, he is integral.
Is there a lesson we can learn from this person? If given time and application of effort you can excel at anything and when you reach the confines of what you can do alone, reach out and find those willing to partner to create the opportunity for you to expand and be extraordinary.