In the midst of midterms and winter weather still looming above us, finding time to organize and enjoy a date night in Eugene can seem a burden for many. Luckily, this guide will serve as an inspiration to those who aspire to get a bite out with their significant other or a first-time date. Since Eugene boasts a diverse and unique array of restaurants and romantic activities, all within a walkable distance, these inspirations can be mixed and matched to fit your particular schedule.
With Valentine’s day still fresh in our minds, I’ll categorize the activities and locations with a variety of outdoor and indoor adventures that are perfect for an evening stroll all while discovering new dining options and Eugene’s unique neighborhoods.
On the subject of evening promenades, take a Hendricks Park stroll with dinner…
Just a couple blocks away from campus is the quaint juncture of 18th and Agate. The nostalgic intersection is surrounded by a myriad of restaurants and nearby parks. My recommendation: get there before “dark” (depending on the season, this varies from 4:30 pm to 7:45 pm) and order pizzas to-go from Hey Neighbor Pizza, one of Eugene’s finest Neo-Neapolitan options. After that, walk less than a block and enjoy a picnic on the top of Hendricks Park, looking over a classic Eugene sunset. Since the pizzas are lighter than the average American slice, you can walk back and get ice cream from Prince Pucklers, a staple in the Eugene dessert community, serving smooth ice cream for 40 years that was immortalized when the Obamas made an unannounced visit to the ice cream parlor in 2008.
5th Street Market:
For special occasions, you can have a more romantic and formal date night at Marché inside of the 5th Street Market, which is beautiful to visit during all seasons. It is a french restaurant with a great menu including cocktails, oysters, steak tartare and mussels. Also a wide range of vegetarian options - wild mushroom pizzas, olives, roasted beets and orange salad, olive platters, etc.
Cheap during the Week:
For those looking for takeout comfort food for a chill night in, pick up some warm calzones from Dough Co. on Hilyard Street, neighboring Dairy Queen. The iconic Ducks calzone spot offers an affordable and diverse menu with late open hours to cater to the student lifestyle. Not to mention it’s weekly specials like the Tasty Tuesday’s 2 Calzones for $13 deal (with a choice of four huge cookies, freshly made from scratch).
If you want a quick and casual but fun dinner date, check out Mucho Gusto! It is a build-your-own Mexican dish—anything from tacos to burritos to bowls with the ingredients of your choice, not to mention a huge roster of margarita flavors and classic chips and guac. Sitting in the restaurant itself is a fun experience, with nice staff and colorful decor paired with super fun vibes.
ENTERTAINMENT:
If you’re looking to catch a movie, then head downtown to the Broadway Metro on Willamette Street. The retro and independent cinema showcases foreign and independent films and offers a concession stand with alcoholic beverages and food. If your date gets hungry before the showtime, grab dinner beforehand at Sizzle Pie just across the street. After movies, get a sweet treat to end the night at Voodoo Donuts.