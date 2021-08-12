Data graphic designers find creative ways to visualize the information and data provided by reporters. They use charts, maps, graphs and a variety of visual tools to help the reader better understand the content of an article. They may also independently develop visual stories based on data relevant to the UO community.
Responsibilities include:
Creating graphics to accompany articles and pitching and developing visual stories that stand on their own, conveying information through charts, graphics, maps, etc.
Providing suggestions for which visual would best fit the assignment provided.
Communicating with writers and editors to ensure accuracy of content.
Be able to take on at least one assignment per week.
Attend weekly desk meetings and all-staff meetings.