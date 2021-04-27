Good morning! It's Wednesday, April 28.
ASUO held its spring elections on April 14 with most candidates running unopposed. The election drew only 369 voters, the lowest in four years and a third of last year’s turnout. Read more in today's DailyE.
Also featured today, is UO students share their hopes and expectations for what life will be like after the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. And Opinion talks about Alpha Sigma Phi and how they found the one way to make its departure from the university as a bad thing for everyone.
— Digital Editor Jordan McMinn