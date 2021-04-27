Good morning! It's Thursday, April 29.
Ducks Football is poised for great offensive improvements under offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead during his second season in the position, according to sports reporter Daniel Friis. Despite a few Ducks graduating or heading for the draft, the majority of the offensive line will return and Moorhead expects great things.
Also, Oregon's new secondary coach, Marcel Yates, said head coach Mario Cristobal recruited him with one simple phrase: "Come help me win a national championship."
These stories and more online and print in today's Game Day edition.
