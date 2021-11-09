Good morning! It’s Wednesday, Nov. 10.
Last Tuesday, the American Red Cross announced its “Drive 4 The Win” competitive blood drive. They invited four football players from rivaling universities to recruit students to participate. Our wide receiver, Mycah Pittman, is one of them. Right now, they desperately need donations. To contribute, you must be older than 16, heavier than 110 pounds and feeling well on donation day. Staying hydrated is especially important. So drink water and donate!
Speaking of health and wellness, opinion writer Emma J Nelson speaks up for adding air vents to the new dorms. Regardless of COVID-19, dorm rooms notoriously spread germs, she writes. Including proper ventilation minimizes the risk of infection for everything from superviruses to the common cold. The CDC states that “protective ventilation practices… can reduce the airborne concentrations and reduce the overall viral dose to occupants.”
Outside our University bubble, a local workers union, AFSCME Local 1724, is demanding changes to their contract. Specifically, they criticized the low cost of living adjustments and layoff language that allows supervisors to reduce employee hours without the job protections in their previous contract. Since the union voiced their concerns at a city council meeting on Oct. 25, the city has been bargaining with them.
Hopefully, today’s stories inspire you to make healthy choices this week. Remember: hydrate or diedrate!
Sincerely,
Sage
Sage Wolf
DailyE Producer