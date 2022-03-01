Join the Daily Emerald for a workshop series teaching the skills you need to be a citizen journalist! All are welcome, no experience required.

Supported by: Ethos Magazine and the National Association of Black Journalists

Sign up for the workshop series here

  • Mar 30, 2022

    • Session 1: Introduction to journalism

      • What is journalism and why is it important?

      • Taught by Emerald Community Engagement Coordinator Nika Bartoo-Smith and Opinion editor Francis O’Leary

    • Session 2: Story identification

  • Apr 13, 2022

    • Session 1: Interviews

      • Identifying sources, researching and asking the right questions

      • Instructors: Emerald A&C editor Grace Murray and News editor Duncan Baumgarten 

    • Session 2: Outlining and writing

      • Organizing information for understanding

      • Instructors: Emerald A&C editor Grace Murray and Ethos Editor in Chief Anna Mattson

  • Apr 27, 2022

    • Session 1: Editing

      • Proofreading and peer-editing

      • Instructor: Emerald Editor in Chief Sarah-Mae McCullough and copy chief Amanda Lurey

  • May 11, 2022

    • Session 1: Multimedia reporting

      • Reporting for podcast, video and photo

      • Instructors: Emerald Multimedia editor Meaghan FitzPatrickand National Association of Black Journalist 

    • Session 2: Event reporting

      • How to cover events — from protests to sports games — as they unfold.

      • Instructor: UO SOJC professor Lori Shontz

  • May 25, 2022

    • Session: Resume building

      • All-purpose resume building workshop

      • Instructor: UO Career Center staff

Tags