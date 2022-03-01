Join the Daily Emerald for a workshop series teaching the skills you need to be a citizen journalist! All are welcome, no experience required.
Supported by: Ethos Magazine and the National Association of Black Journalists
Sign up for the workshop series here
Mar 30, 2022
Session 1: Introduction to journalism
What is journalism and why is it important?
Taught by Emerald Community Engagement Coordinator Nika Bartoo-Smith and Opinion editor Francis O’Leary
Session 2: Story identification
What makes something newsworthy?
Instructor: Emerald Editor in Chief Sarah-Mae McCullough
Apr 13, 2022
Session 1: Interviews
Identifying sources, researching and asking the right questions
Instructors: Emerald A&C editor Grace Murray and News editor Duncan Baumgarten
Session 2: Outlining and writing
Organizing information for understanding
Instructors: Emerald A&C editor Grace Murray and Ethos Editor in Chief Anna Mattson
Apr 27, 2022
Session 1: Editing
Proofreading and peer-editing
Instructor: Emerald Editor in Chief Sarah-Mae McCullough and copy chief Amanda Lurey
May 11, 2022
Session 1: Multimedia reporting
Reporting for podcast, video and photo
Instructors: Emerald Multimedia editor Meaghan FitzPatrickand National Association of Black Journalist
Session 2: Event reporting
How to cover events — from protests to sports games — as they unfold.
Instructor: UO SOJC professor Lori Shontz
May 25, 2022
Session: Resume building
All-purpose resume building workshop
Instructor: UO Career Center staff