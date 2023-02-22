Love is in the air for what feels like the entire month of February. This might leave you watching Pride and Prejudice on repeat, or checking your bank statements. Either way, you deserve a nice meal to celebrate your love or yourself. Eat some good food, drink a good drink, and before you know it you'll be happy.
START YOUR DAY WITH:
Our Daily Bread
88170 Territorial Hwy, Veneta, OR 97487
Just 30 minutes out of Eugene, Our Daily Bread is serving up breakfast, lunch, and baked goods out of a converted church. With stained glass windows and a lush patio, Our Daily Bread is the perfect place for a cute quiet breakfast.
Hideaway Bakery
3377 E Amazon Dr, Eugene, OR 97405
Tucked behind another restaurant, this bakery has fresh breads, pastas, and treats, but the star of the show has to be its breakfast menu. It’s hard to go wrong with a breakfast sandwich on a croissant or a lox bagel.
Jazzy Ladies Cafe & Club
560 Oak St Suite 130, Eugene, OR 97401
If you like waffles, stop here and call it day because you won’t want to leave. If waffles aren’t your thing don’t worry, there are plenty of other options. Breakfast Enchiladas and Harissa Sweet Potato Hash can’t be missed.
KEEPIN' IT CASUAL WITH:
Xicha
747 E 32nd Ave Suite B, Eugene, OR 97405
Eugene’s new Latine brewery has it all. A rotating tap list brings new options for any occasion, and an epic menu will keep you coming back for more. Tacos, empanadas, nachos, and many others will blow you away.
ColdFire
263 Mill St, Eugene, OR 97401
Maybe you don’t know what you want to eat, but you do know you want something to drink. Head over to ColdFire Brewing, they have beer galore and four different food trucks that will satisfy any craving.
Izakaya Meiji Co.
345 Van Buren St, Eugene, OR 97402
When you are working with a budget, but don’t want to sacrifice taste or quality, go to Izakaya Meiji Co. This Japanese tavern offers comfort food and great shareable small plates.
DO IT UP RIGHT WITH:
Ambrosia
174 E Broadway, Eugene, OR 97401
If it's a wine night, go to Ambrosia. This is a classic upscale Italian restaurant with a mile-long wine list. What makes this place special is the Oregon twist that they have Italian staples. PNW scallops? Yes, please!
Rye
444 E 3rd Ave, Eugene, OR 97401
Paris is the City of Lights, which makes Eugene the city of… well maybe it doesn’t matter. Rye is known for its french food, right here in the dirty Eug. For an intimate night with good stick-to-your-bones food, Rye has it. Consider making a reservation for a stress-free night!
Cafe Soriah
384 W 13th Ave, Eugene, OR 97401
Maybe love isn’t enough to keep you warm. Luckily, Cafe Soriah has a heated patio. This Mediterranean restaurant has everything from vegetarian eggplant curries to braised lamb shanks.
The Vintage
837 Lincoln St, Eugene, OR 97401
Last, but certainly not least, is the iconic Vintage. This is Eugne’s top date night spot. Couples keep coming back for the memories and indulgent menu. Crepes and fondue is a great place to start any new relationship.
Whether or not you’re going on a date to any of these restaurants, they’re so good it won’t matter. Nothing beats a warm hearty meal and you’ll be able to find that from anywhere on this list!