Even though we are stuck in the middle of winter and it's been quite chilly lately, that doesn't mean picnic season has to be over. Picnics are a great way to spend time with friends, or that special someone. Get ready to bundle up and explore as I walk you down the path to finding the perfect picnic spot for you!
Before we begin, here is a list of picnic essentials that you might want to consider bringing along:
1. Picnic blanket (duh)
2. Basket or bag to hold the food
3. Snacks and drinks
4. Board games/card games
5. Wireless Speaker
The first picnic spot is Alton Baker Park. At the park, you will find many large open fields that are perfect for spreading out your picnic blanket. There is even a duck pond filled with lots of our duck friends. Whether you are driving, hiking, or biking, Alton Baker is very accessible to everyone. Being surrounded by the park's beauty and liveliness is very relaxing, especially when you are listening to some low-fi beats on your portable speaker. I have fond memories of picnics that I had last year around this time.
Last year I had a pizza picnic with my partner. We ended up ordering a pizza from Hey Neighbor, along with a few sweets from Market of Choice. We spent hours at the park, talking and playing board games. If you really want to get deep with your partner or your friends, I recommend that you play; We are not really strangers. It's one of my core memories that I will never forget.
The second picnic spot that you have to check out is one of Eugene’s local staple pieces. It's great for people that are active and want to venture out a little bit away from the city. Spencer's Butte is a beautiful hike with a view. The hike itself is very mild until the trek up the hill, toward the end. Once you reach the top there is plenty of space for you to relax and enjoy some snacks and beverages. You might even get a visit from one or more friendly squirrels. Be careful, they are attracted to cliff bars.
Spencer’s Butte is at the top of my list for go-to spots. It's a very peaceful place with lots of beautiful, tall trees. In the last two years, I have made many memories there, spending time with my friends and family, having picnics, and exploring the woods. It's a place where you can feel at home.
The third picnic spot is Skinners Butte. This is a perfect place for people who love a great view. In the evening you can drive to the top of the lookout point and watch the sunset. You might even want to fold down the seats in your car so that you can bundle up with a cozy blanket. It's also a perfect spot to watch a movie on your laptop or break out the board games. This spot in particular can be really popular so just take into account that parking may be tricky.
Some of the best days that I've had in Eugene so far have been spending time with my friends, eating good food, listening to the latest hits, and just being silly. Going on picnics is a great chance to do all of these things together in one place. It gives you a chance to unwind and relax after a week full of studying. Spending quality time with the people that make you happy is what picnics are all about. Plus, you get to eat lots of delicious snacks!