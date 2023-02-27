At the Hearth and Table community dinner, the warm smell of dal radiates out of the kitchen. The clanging of pots mixes with the sound of sizzling pans and friendly chatter. About six University of Oregon students are gathered around a center island. They’re busy chopping veggies, whipping cream, and filling up boxes with the food they’ve made from scratch.
Hearth and Table is run with the help of student volunteer workers. Tonight, they’re cooking up vegan split pea dal, cabbage salad, and a chocolate-cherry clafoutis cake. The food is beautiful, healthy, and often vegan and gluten-free. The kicker? It’s all free of charge, no strings attached. You’ll find the magic happening here at the First Presbyterian Church (right across from the cemetery) every Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
The atmosphere at Hearth and Table is ideal for bringing people together. The food is served family-style at the center of circular tables where you can bring your friends to mix with the hodge-podge of diners. On the Thursday I visited, the meal sold out within minutes of opening, to the delight of the workers and regulars. They hope that the popularity continues to grow.
Leading the kitchen crew is Ryan Josef-Maier, a professional chef with decades of experience. Each week, he trains and passes down his wealth of knowledge — teaching the students how to chop onions seems to be a specialty. He co-heads the operation with the help of his wife, Clare. The couple are as warm and welcoming as the food itself.
“We thought: what if we had a meal for students - but we taught them to cook too?” said Clare, “What if we fed them, but had a community kitchen style program where the students would participate in making the food?”
They started the program in 2018 as an active response to the plight of student food insecurity. While this all takes place in a church, they promise it’s a safe and inclusive place for anyone to eat, no questions asked. Clare and Ryan organize, plan, and prep all the work that goes into Hearth and Table each week. Their passion for the service is infectious, and they’ll have you believing in the power of a good meal.
“It’s about bringing people together,” Ryan says, “It’s about seeing the same people keep coming back. This weekly dinner community forms and it’s really eclectic.”
From the organizers to the volunteers, to the diners — everyone gathered is taking part in the shared goodwill. It’s not every day you see a dream become a reality before your eyes; we can’t help but cheer seeing Clare and Ryan’s vision become such a huge success.