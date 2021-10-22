Celebrate 50 Years of Emerald Excellence!
Please join us for the Emerald Media Group’s virtual reunion and celebration of 50 years of independence. The program will feature wonderful memories and moments from Emerald alumni, a word from our current student journalists and presentation of a newly created alumni award.
Time will also be set aside to visit and reconnect with your Emerald friends and peers from the decade you graduated.
This informal and fun virtual event will be held on the Zoom platform. So please mark this date on your calendar and register today by simply clicking on this link:
Date: Wed., Nov. 17, 5:30 p.m. (PDT)
Registration link: https://bit.ly/3aW9qaR
Please register by Mon., Nov. 15 and include your date of graduation so we can preassign break-out rooms by decade.
It’s been years since an Emerald reunion has been held. Let’s not wait another year.
Register today!
Questions: Contact Kathy Carbone at kcarbone@dailyemerald.com