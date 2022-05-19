Good morning! It's Friday May 19.
First we have a profile of the winner of the Eugene Women’s Marathon, Carrie Dimoff. She’s run 10 marathons in the past, but this was her first win. Previously, she ran Division 1 track at Princeton and competed internationally in Scotland, Doha and Trinidad, writes reporter Charles Gearing. Her husband says, “I look at Carrie as a good example,” that “you can have family, children and a job and athletics at a very high level. She’s a role model for a lot of people.”
Opinion columnist Petra Molina champions cold pizza. Molina reports that “the taste receptors send weaker signals to the brain at low temperatures, making flavors blend together,” plus it’s less soggy. Molina also says it reminds them of fighting their little brother for it during childhood. Whether or not it is sentimental for you, “cold pizza tastes so damn good.”
