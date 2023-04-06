Annika Mayne, Mare McLevy and Ducky Joseph teach at the UO Outdoor Program’s Winter 2023 Femme, Trans, and Womyn Identified Folk’s (FTW) Bike School. As the outdoor world has increased its focus on accessibility, many women, gender-nonconforming and transgender students still find themselves intimidated by male-dominated bike shops and communities. FTW seeks to change that. Covering the basics of bike maintenance, from fixing flats to adjusting brakes, the course gets students confident with their abilities to fix their own bikes. FTW aims to create a warm, friendly and fun environment for those who stop by, and to make space for queer, femme and otherwise identifying individuals to build community while also building skills.