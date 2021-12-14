Gathering everything you need for your fall return to campus is never easy. With the restrictions put in place by the pandemic, it’s likely that these days you have even more questions about your back to school necessities. So, from a bit of experience and peer outsourcing, is a college shopping list for 2021.
A mask you can speak in
By now everyone has a favorite mask, but how many of them really stay in place while you speak? No one wants to adjust their mask throughout a conversation – it can get a bit… repetitive. The masks offered to students by the UO do a great job at keeping you covered, largely thanks to the wire adjustment that lines the top of the mask. Unlike typical single-use masks, the UO masks can be washed and reused, but find whatever works for you.
Keychains you won't lose
While I'm not necessarily advocating for an Apple AirTag, I highly suggest grabbing a UO lanyard or a keychain that hooks onto bags, wallets, or – rather loudly – belt loops. What’s worse than being locked out?
Hydration is key
Whether you want to join the bandwagon and grab a Hydro Flask, go against the grain (just slightly) and opt in for a YETI, or you want to keep it cool and quiet with the classic Nalgene, just grab a water bottle. Sharing is a bit taboo these days and single-use bottles is not it when you have world renowned Oregon tap water at your fingertips.
Don’t trust the weather app
Be sure to pack a raincoat before heading back to school. This may feel rather obvious but it can’t be a back to school list at the UO without it. If you have something against raincoats, the parkas at the Duck Store are simply classic.
Keep your stuff clean
If the last year has taught us anything, it’s that germs are a huge no-go. Buy some hand sanitizer that won't dry out your hands (Hempz has a great one) and a bit of hand lotion with you. Keep an extra mask in your bag and be sure to have a pouch for your rings when washing your hands.
U-shaped bike lock
You don’t want to make the mistake of leaving your bike out with a wire lock. While the people in Eugene are wonderful, no city is perfect and a bike secured with a flimsy lock may likely get grabbed. U-shaped bike locks are wire-cutter proof and allow you to lock your wheels up with confidence.