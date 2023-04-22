Portland, Oregon, native Trejon Williams has left the Oregon football program, James Crepea of the Oregonian first reported on April 20.
Williams ventured to Eugene as a member of the 2022 recruiting class. In his lone season with the Ducks he failed to record any statistics as he was redshirted.
The 5-foot-11, 180 pounder shouldn’t have too much trouble finding a new home due to his high school All-American billing.
Williams is the second member of his recruiting class to enter the portal after cornerback Jalil Tucker opted for the portal on April 15.
Williams’ departure doesn’t come as a surprise since the Ducks brought in two veteran safeties via the portal in Tysheem Johnson and Evan Williams. They also recruited Tyler Turner and Kodi Decambra in the 2023 class, and all four players are vying for spots this spring.
Williams’ decision brings the program to 87 scholarship players. Don’t be shocked if at least five more athletes elect for the portal as the Ducks’ are still in pursuit of portal players such as: Gary Bryant, Var’Keyes Gumms and Bear Alexander.