On Monday afternoon, Oregon football announced the addition of two new coaches, Brian Michalowski for inside linebackers, and Mike Cavanaugh for offensive line following the departure of Jake Long and Adrian Klemm.
Cavanaugh will join A’lique Terry as they take over the offensive line after Klemm went back to coach for the team that drafted him, the New England Patriots. He will be coming back to Oregon after he spent time in Corvallis from 2005-14 as Oregon State’s offensive line coach.
Since 2018, he’s spent time in Syracuse and helped them get to a 10-3 record and a Bowl victory over West Virginia. Cavanaugh’s presence was impactful as he increased the Orange’s average by 37.7 yards per game during the 2018 season. He has over 30 years of collegiate coaching experience and has always coached the offensive line.
Michalowski spent the past season in Corvallis as a defensive quality control analyst. But, before he found himself in the state of Oregon, he coached the outside linebackers at Colorado. During his time in Boulder, he ranked inside the top-15 in Pac-12 recruiting.