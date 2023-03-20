Oregon Basketball has received a verbal commitment from former Florida Southwestern State College shooting guard Jadrian Tracey.
During his last season with the Buccaneers, Tracey averaged 14.4 points per game, 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 29 games. He shot 43.3 percent from the 3-point line and paired it with a 44.6 shooting percentage from the field.
The 6-foot-6 sophomore was named to the first team All-Conference Selection in the Southern Conference, which is a top JUCO league in the country. He had five 20-point games over the season and a season-high 34 points against State College of Florida to lead his team to the postseason.
Tracey is joining Oregon’s recruiting class that includes 5-star Kwame Evans, 5-star Mookie Cook and 4-star Jackson Shelstad.