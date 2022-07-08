Dante Moore, the No. 12 ranked recruit in the 2023 recruiting class, announced his commitment to Oregon, on Friday morning on SportsCenter.
Moore’s commitment is a massive win for Oregon’s coaching staff. He becomes Dan Lanning and the new regime’s highest-rated recruit. Moore also becomes the highest-rated quarterback to commit to the Ducks, passing Ty Thompson who broke the record in 2021.
Moore is from Detroit, Michigan, and attends Martin Luther King high school. The 6-foot-2 signal-caller took a final unofficial visit to Eugene in late June right before the dead period. The staff’s recruiting efforts worked, as Moore chose Oregon over LSU, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, and Michigan.
The quarterback room currently has a two-headed monster with Bo Nix and Ty Thompson both capable of starting the 2023 season. When Moore enrolls he will likely be in a position battle with Thompson, and Jay Butterfield. His skill set is more than enough to take the reigns instantly.
His commitment brings the Ducks’ recruiting class up from No. 26 to No. 17 nationally according to 247sports. In less than a year at Oregon, Lanning has already set a high precedent. Many other top-tier prospects took their final visits to Eugene as well, so expect the class to only improve from here.