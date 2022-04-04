Oregon center Franck Kepnang announced his decision to leave the program and enter his name into the transfer portal, via his personal Instagram account, on Monday.
Kepnang averaged 4.7 points per game, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 14.5 minutes this season. His stats, however, don’t tell the whole story, as Kepnang’s energy helped lift the Ducks to victory a multitude of times.
After the addition of 5-star freshman Kel’el Ware, the Ducks’ center rotation grew to four. Kepnang struggled to earn consistent playing this past season. The addition of a highly-touted freshman to a system that runs one big-man alongside a stretch-four does not aid his issue.
Kepnang joins Eric Williams Jr. as the second Duck to enter his name into the transfer portal. He’ll bring energy and experience from playing in the March Madness tournament in 2021 to his next endeavor.
The Ducks will move forward with a center corps consisting of Ware, N’Faly Dante and Nate Bittle.