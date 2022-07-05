Four-star cornerback Caleb Presley announced live on CBSSportsHQ that he was committing to the Oregon football team, on Tuesday. Presley is the highest ranked recruit out of Washington in the 2023 class.
The 6-foot, 180-pound junior from Rainier Beach High School in Washington chose Oregon over Alabama, Michigan State, Texas A&M, UCLA, and in-state Washington.
Presley is also ranked as the No.9 cornerback in the 2023 class according to the 247 Sports consensus. He is also a former high school teammate of newly signed 5-star offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. so this strengthens the Ducks PNW ties.
Ten players have verbally committed to Oregon’s 2023 class after the addition of Presley. The Ducks’ class now ranks No.25 in the country. Some other notable commits include two coaches sons in recent edge commit Teitum Tuioti and cornerback Cole Martin, the first player to commit to the 2023 class.