2021.06.12.EMG.IME.GradWalk-5.jpg

University of Oregon mascot the Duck poses with the crowd of graduates before the beginning of this years Grad Parade. After a full academic year of online school, the class of 2021 participated in the University of Oregon's traditional Grad Parade on June 12, 2021. (Ian Enger/Emerald)
2021.06.12.EMG.IME.GradWalk-6.jpg

A graduate's service dog is outfitted in a matching grad cap. After a full academic year of online school, the class of 2021 participated in the University of Oregon's traditional Grad Parade on June 12, 2021. (Ian Enger/Emerald)
2021.06.12.EMG.WSG.GradWalk-2.jpg

Edward Billings, a graduate in general social sciences, says that his favorite part of studying at the University of Oregon was being able to meet new people and learn something new every day. After a full academic year of online school, the class of 2021 participated in the University of Oregon's traditional Grad Parade on June 12, 2021. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2021.06.12.EMG.IME.GradWalk-4.jpg

University of Oregon mascot The Duck bursts through the crowd of graduates outside of the John E. Jaqua Academic Center for Student Athletes. After a full academic year of online school, the class of 2021 participated in the University of Oregon's traditional Grad Parade on June 12, 2021. (Ian Enger/Emerald)
2021.06.12.EMG.IME.GradWalk.jpg

Advertising major DJ Tomcal, like his fellow graduates, follows COVID-19 guidelines put in place by the University of Oregon and wears a face mask during the 2021 Grad Parade. After a full academic year of online school, the class of 2021 participated in the University of Oregon's traditional Grad Parade on June 12, 2021. (Ian Enger/Emerald)
2021.06.12.EMG.WSG.GradWalk-8.jpg

A University of Oregon graduate gestures towards someone in the crowd during the traditional Grad Parade. After a full academic year of online school, the class of 2021 participated in the University of Oregon's traditional Grad Parade on June 12, 2021. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2021.06.12.EMG.IME.GradWalk-3.jpg

Crowd Management Staff holds up the yellow chain to keep back the eager graduates before the Grad Parade officially begins. After a full academic year of online school, the class of 2021 participated in the University of Oregon's traditional Grad Parade on June 12, 2021. (Ian Enger/Emerald)
2021.06.12.EMG.WSG.GradWalk-5.jpg

University of Oregon graduates gather outside of Hamilton Hall before the parade begins. After a full academic year of online school, the class of 2021 participated in the University of Oregon's traditional Grad Parade on June 12, 2021. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2021.06.12.EMG.IME.GradWalk-2.jpg

A University of Oregon police officer stands by their police motorcycle, awaiting the start of the Grad Parade. After a full academic year of online school, the class of 2021 participated in the University of Oregon's traditional Grad Parade on June 12, 2021. (Ian Enger/Emerald)
2021.06.12.EMG.WSG.GradWalk-4.jpg

Event volunteers pour out alcoholic beverages before the parade begins. After a full academic year of online school, the class of 2021 participated in the University of Oregon's traditional Grad Parade on June 12, 2021. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2021.06.12.EMG.WSG.GradWalk-3.jpg

Sam Williams, who graduated with a master's degree in finance, says that his favorite part of the University of Oregon was the professors, because of how kind and open they were. After a full academic year of online school, the class of 2021 participated in the University of Oregon's traditional Grad Parade on June 12, 2021. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2021.06.12.EMG.SOH.GradWalk-2.jpg

University of Oregon graduates wait outside of the John E. Jaqua Academic Center for Student Athletes, eager to begin their Grad Parade. After a full academic year of online school, the class of 2021 participated in the University of Oregon's traditional Grad Parade on June 12, 2021. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)
2021.06.12.EMG.WSG.GradWalk-1.jpg

Tanner Brown, a graduate from the University of Oregon, embraces a member of the crowd during the Grad Parade. After a full academic year of online school, the class of 2021 participated in the University of Oregon's traditional Grad Parade on June 12, 2021. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2021.06.12.EMG.SOH.GradWalk-1.jpg

A University of Oregon graduate’s cap displays a famous quote from the movie Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. After a full academic year of online school, the class of 2021 participated in the University of Oregon's traditional Grad Parade on June 12, 2021. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)
2021.06.12.EMG.SOH.GradWalk-3.jpg

University of Oregon mascot The Duck leads the Grad Parade, and points to the crowd of families watching. After a full academic year of online school, the class of 2021 participated in the University of Oregon's traditional Grad Parade on June 12, 2021. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)
2021.06.12.EMG.SOH.GradWalk-4.jpg

A University of Oregon graduate waves to the crowd at the Grad Parade. After a full academic year of online school, the class of 2021 participated in the University of Oregon's traditional Grad Parade on June 12, 2021. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)
2021.06.12.EMG.SOH.GradWalk-5.jpg

Two University of Oregon graduates embrace as they make their way through campus during the Grad Parade. After a full academic year of online school, the class of 2021 participated in the University of Oregon's traditional Grad Parade on June 12, 2021. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)
2021.06.12.EMG.SOH.GradWalk-6.jpg

A University of Oregon graduate calls out to someone watching in the crowd during the Grad Parade. After a full academic year of online school, the class of 2021 participated in the University of Oregon's traditional Grad Parade on June 12, 2021. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)
2021.06.12.EMG.WSG.GradWalk-7.jpg

Students react as a golf cart carrying the Duck speeds around the EMU roundabout. After a full academic year of online school, the class of 2021 participated in the University of Oregon's traditional Grad Parade on June 12, 2021. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2021.06.12.EMG.IME.GradWalk-7.jpg

The University of Oregon’s cheer team performs outside of Johnson Hall during the 2021 University of Oregon Grad Parade. After a full academic year of online school, the class of 2021 participated in the University of Oregon's traditional Grad Parade on June 12, 2021. (Ian Enger/Emerald)
2021.06.12.EMG.WSG.GradWalk-6.jpg

Members from the University of Oregon band perform before the parade begins. After a full academic year of online school, the class of 2021 participated in the University of Oregon's traditional Grad Parade on June 12, 2021. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2021.06.12.EMG.IME.GradWalk-8.jpg

University of Oregon President Michael H. Schill throws up the Oregon “O” as he walks over to begin the Graduation Stage Procession. After a full academic year of online school, the class of 2021 participated in the University of Oregon's traditional Grad Parade on June 12, 2021. (Ian Enger/Emerald)
2021.06.12.EMG.SOH.GradWalk-7.jpg

A variety of emotions pour out as University of Oregon graduates make their way through campus during the Grad Parade. After a full academic year of online school, the class of 2021 participated in the University of Oregon's traditional Grad Parade on June 12, 2021. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)
2021.06.12.EMG.IME.GradWalk-10.jpg

A graduate poses with President Michael H. Schill for the cameras live streaming the event after receiving her diploma. After a full academic year of online school, the class of 2021 participated in the University of Oregon's traditional Grad Parade on June 12, 2021. (Ian Enger/Emerald)
2021.06.12.EMG.IME.GradWalk-9.jpg

A graduate waves to a camera live streaming the 2021 Stage Procession as he accepts his diploma from vice president for student life, Dr. R. Kevin Marbury. After a full academic year of online school, the class of 2021 participated in the University of Oregon's traditional Grad Parade on June 12, 2021. (Ian Enger/Emerald)
2021.06.12.EMG.SOH.GradWalk-8.jpg

Two graduates embrace after receiving their diplomas in front of the Knight Library on the University of Oregon campus.After a full academic year of online school, the class of 2021 participated in the University of Oregon's traditional Grad Parade on June 12, 2021. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)