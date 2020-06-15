Best Asian: Sweet Basil
Sweet Basil is a compact restaurant that boasts big flavor. Next time you’re in the mood for Asian food, consider trying their sweet and spicy Pad Thai or their imitation crab and cream cheese “Oh My God” rolls and let the rolls speak for themselves.
Best Italian: Pastini
This bistro chain is the perfect place to get a classic taste of the Italian food you’re craving with a fun modern twist, both in the ambiance and the flavors. Pastini has a wide range of contemporary plates and appetizers to satisfy whatever genre of noodle you’re hoping for.
Best Bakery: Sweet Life
Voted best bakery in Eugene, Sweet life is the place to visit if you like cupcakes, pastries as well as multiple flavors for ice cream! This is a classic one-stop-shop for all your sweet tooth needs.
Best Coffee: Tailored Coffee
Local, freshly roasted and right downtown—what more could you ask for in a good cup of joe? Enjoy a modern ambiance and delicious hot-and-cold brews at this micro-roastery in the heart of Eugene.
Best Kombucha: Townshend's Teahouse
Located conveniently on campus and downtown, this poppin’ tea bar has the tastiest kombucha in Eugene and all the flavors you could possibly imagine. Good for your taste buds and your body, kombucha from Townshend’s is a good idea for any situation. Pick up a punch card and get your 11th drink for free!
Best Mexican: Tacovore
Food really doesn’t get any better than a perfectly toasted tortilla, layers of sour cream and all the pico de gallo you can dream of. Tacovore is a legendary place in Eugene for the loaded taco of your dreams, and their name is even spot on. Don’t forget to take a selfie in front of their recognizable Tacovore mural outside, too—it makes for a killer Instagram photo.
Best Vegetarian/Vegan: Cornbread Cafe
Cornbread Cafe's plant-based comfort food is sure to convert any carnivore. With delicious mains like the chick'n biscuit or vegan reuben, and mouthwatering sides like the mac uncheese and, of course, cornbread, this vegan restaurant is changing the game.
Best Dessert: Insomnia Cookie
If you’re looking for cookies fresh from the oven at any time of day, Insomnia Cookies has a sweet that is guaranteed to rock your world no matter the hour. Stop by for a fresh dozen of classic chocolate chip or top a cup of ice cream with your favorite special-edition cookie with fudge to top it all off.
Best Brunch: Brail’s
This cult-favorite brunch stop has everything you need to kick off the day or end a particularly long night with a mimosa to soothe your soul. Brail’s offers a classic menu of breakfast and brunch favorites with a comforting diner atmosphere.
Best Burger: Little Big Burger
Founded nearby in Portland, this burger stop quickly expanded across the state as word spread about it’s delicious burgers and to-die-for truffle fries. Stop by Little Big Burger for a simple yet elegant burger melody and a root beer float.
Best Pizza: Track Town
If you're looking for pizzas then look no further! Track Town Pizza has all the combinations of crust, toppings and flavors you can wish for. Order wings on the side and you got yourself a delicious meal!
Best Sushi: Duck Sushi
Located just a quick walk down the street from campus, Duck Sushi provides the elegance of intricate sushi rolls while providing the fun and casual ambiance of a college town. Don’t miss out on their Rock and Roll Roll to really kick off a celebration.
Best Food Truck: Rackhouse BBQ
Mashing up two amazing things, BBQ and food trucks, Rackhouse is certain to wow your tastebuds with sauces made from scratch and in-house meat smoking. Place your order online and head home with crispy wings or a steak that is red in all the right places.
Best Wings: Hot Mama’s Wings
There’s no better place to get a piping-hot plate of wings to satisfy that spicy craving you’ve had all day. Hot Mama’s Wings has options for everyone, whether you prefer a mild sauce or want to feel your taste buds melting away with heat, there is a wing here for you. They can even make any of their menu items with seasoned tempeh for the vegan wing lovers out there.
Best Date Restaurant: The Vintage
Whether you’re going on your first date or enjoying date night with your long-term sweetheart, dining at The Vintage will surely impress your partner. This charming bistro serves delectable crepes, pub grub and breakfast.
Best Food Cart: Subo Sushi Burritos Food Truck
There is nothing more Oregonian than food carts and hybrid cuisine, and Subo Sushi Burritos Food Truck checks both of those boxes. At Subo Sushi Burritos you can get a giant burrito version of your favorite sushi roll. Fans of sushi and burritos will not be disappointed.
Best Cheap Eats: Caspian
Sometimes being a college student means eating on a budget, but that doesn’t mean living on top ramen every night. Caspian Mediterranean Cafe provides delicious, affordable food that you’ll keep going back for.
Best New Restaurant: Pandita
Are you tired of all your tried and true dining spots? Pandita isn’t at all what you’re used to. This up and coming Mexican-American-Asian fusion restaurant has an eccentric menu of dishes with a twist. The bold flavors from three different cuisines truly come together and create something entirely new that will be added to your list of go-to food places after your first visit.
Best Late Night Eats: Dough Co.
The Dough Co. is the place to go when your stomach starts growling at 2 am and there’s no food at home. These made-from-scratch calzones will satisfy those late-night cravings unlike anything else. The massive menu caters to any flavor palette and if you want something sweet for dessert be sure to try their fresh cookies. You will not be disappointed.
Best Delivery: Track Town Pizza
Best Happy Hour: Rennie’s Landing
If you can’t decide on the best happy hour to hit with your friends, look no further. Rennie’s Landing has two options for happy hour from 4-7 and 10-12 am. There’s plenty of room in the two-story, double-patio building for even the largest groups to enjoy some of Rennie’s happy hour specials.
Best Pub Food: Rennie’s Landing
Best Brewery: Falling Sky
Falling Sky is the perfect brewery to enjoy a delicious bite-to-eat and a pint of beer-- or several pints. There are three, uniquely themed, locations in Eugene depending on what you’re in the mood for. Whether you want to enjoy a beer at a deli, a pizzeria or a pub, Falling Sky has you covered.
Best Restaurant to Take Parents: Oregon Electric Station
Your parents are coming to town and you are hoping to take them somewhere a little fancier for dinner-- and that they’ll take care of the bill. Oregon Electric Station not only has exquisite dishes, it was also built in a 1912 former train station. You and your parents will be wowed by the incredible interior and attentive staff.
Best Campus Restaurant: Falling Sky
Best Winery: Sweet Cheeks
Wine-lovers already know about this gem of a winery tucked away in the picturesque Southern Willamette Valley. Enjoy a glass of Sweet Cheeks wine while taking in the beautiful rolling vineyards in the Oregon country-side. Sweet Cheeks winery is not just a winery, it’s an entire experience that you will not soon forget.
Best Beer Selection: Beer Garden
This multi-stop food truck and beer extravaganza is located conveniently just past downtown on 6th, and has so many brew selections you won’t know where to start. With 42 options on tap and more behind the scenes, the Beer Garden is the place to go to quench your thirst.
Best Bar: Rennie’s Landing
Best Trivia Night: Rennie’s Landing
Best Karaoke: Webfoot
If you’re a 21+ UO student, you probably already have plenty of memories at Webfoot. Webfoot isn’t just a popular bar near campus, it also serves excellent pub grub and hosts events like karaoke. Every Sunday at 9 pm you can have your three minutes of fame on stage and sing your little heart out at Webfoot karaoke.
Best Place to see Live Music: Matt Knight Arena
University of Oregon’s Matt Knight Arena is a hub for talent. From women’s basketball to headlining musicians and gut-busting comedy acts, the Matt Knight Arena is an ideal spot to experience live-entertainment. The 12,364-seat arena is an epicenter for life-long memories that you must visit to see for yourself.
Best Fun Under 21: Putter’s
Mini golf is a great indoor activity for a rainy Eugene day when you’re under 21. Check out Putter’s if you love mini golf or if you’re new to Eugene and looking for a fun activity to try.
Best Place to Watch a Movie: Regal Cinema
What’s better than kicking back after a long day of shopping for a film? Valley River Center’s Regal Cinema is conveniently located inside the mall to offer you a break from walking through the stores to check out all the recent movies.
Best Dispensary: Jamaica Joel’s
Located just steps from downtown Eugene, Jamaica Joel’s is beloved for it’s on-brand ambiance and killer cannabis deals. Budtenders are at the ready to help you find the strain or product for you, and the inundation of Rastafarian colors and themes will put you in just the right mood for a doobie or two.
Best Dispensary Atmosphere: Eugene OG
A staple in the local cannabis community, Eugene OG has been leading the way for dispensaries in both atmosphere and options since 2014. Ceiling shelves of jars brimming with nugs, smiling faces and glass pieces galore are just a few bits of the eye candy you’ll enjoy inside this longtime favorite.
Best Budtender: Johnny Dominguez
Best Kush for your Cash: Jamaica Joel’s
Best Grocery Store: Trader Joe’s
Trader Joe’s has long been a favorite for college students with their cheap and healthy food options. With a vast selection of frozen meals and treats to try, as well as fresh produce, meats, and dairy, Trader Joe’s brings you great food that won’t hurt the bank.
Best Thrift Shop: Buffalo Exchange
You want to get rid of old, underworn threads, but you can’t afford the hip, vintage wardrobe of your dreams? Buffalo Exchange can help with both of these issues! Get cash or in-store credit for your unneeded clothes and find new outfits at prices that won’t leave you with buyer’s remorse.
Best Local Place to Buy Books: The Duck Store
Best Clothing Store: Buffalo Exchange / Glit & Gossamer
Glit & Gossamer, located in the 5th Street Market, features local artisan goods as well as brands such as Levi’s and Free People. Since 2014, Glit & Gossamer has run their storefront in Eugene since 2014, and has grown to feature household items as well.
Best Car Dealer Kendall: / Oregon Roads
Best Shopping Center: Valley River Center
One stop, and tons of stores from H&M to The Walking Company, you’ll find everything you need in one go. They even have a place to schedule an iPhone repair and a chocolate shop to get your sweet fix.
Best Auto Service Center: Jiffy Lube
Best Pharmacy: Hiron’s
At Hirons, you can wait for a prescription and get lost in the isles of colors and wind chimes at the same time. Mail a card to your mom for her birthday, shop for your Halloween costume in advance, check out incense for your room, grab a white shirt for the checklist party, and find a ruler for your Trig class all in one trip.
Best Mattress Store: Eugene Mattress Co.
Best Local Shoe Store: Eugene Running Co.
More than just a storefront to get help picking the perfect trainers or sneakers, Eugene Running Company features a community of runners. From those who are just getting started, to those who have been on the run for years, Eugene Running Company organizes running and walking groups to keep Eugene active.
Best Music Store: House of Records
Since 1971, Eugene’s House of Records has thrived on 13th street as the premiere place to pick up CDs, DVDs, vinyls, cassettes, and more. The quaint location is wall to wall with vinyls to satisfy your vintage music taste.
Best Natural Food Store: Whole Foods
The Whole Foods in Eugene features a sandwich bar, coffee and craft brew bar, taco bar, pastry case, artisan cheese selection and more. Check out the vast kombucha selections and cold brews as you shop for groceries.
Best Bike Shop: Bicycle Way of Life
Bicycle Way of Life is proud to be small; this quaint location that’s been open since 1985 is a one stop shop for all your bicycle needs. With a warm and friendly staff, you’ll get all the bike-related assistance you’re looking for, and you’ll have a great time too!
Best Place to Load up on Duck Gear: The Duck Store
Where better to load up on the latest duck gear than The Duck Store itself? Stop in for the latest hoodies, jerseys, t-shirts, household items, and more!
