It’s been a long time coming, but the moment has finally come. It’s time for the seniors to leave the nest and kickstart the next phase of your lives. It may be hard to truly grasp the rollercoaster of emotions you might be feeling as these precious years reach an end, but that’s what music is for. As you prepare for your walk across the stage and the flip of your tassels, here are some graduation-inspired songs to complement one of the most important moments of your life.

“Graduation (Friends Forever)” by Vitamin C

It couldn’t possibly be a proper graduation playlist without this classic graduation anthem that has soundtracked this milestone for over two decades. The track captures a bittersweet emotion — saying goodbye to this era of your life but knowing the friends and memories you made along the way will last a lifetime. It’s a celebration of enduring friendship that will remain far beyond the monumental grad cap tossing. Its irresistible melody and relatable lyrics make this song a true earworm as you get ready to walk across the big stage.

“Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen

To capture the post-graduation triumph of achieving a monumental life accomplishment, “Don’t Stop Me Now” will make you feel like you’re standing on top of the world and, aptly, nothing can stop you. It took a lot to reach the finish line, and this timeless track sounds like the well-deserved victory lap before you go on to your next chapter, bound for anything. It’s as feel-good as you can get, and it’s nearly impossible to not sing along word-for-word.

“Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” by Green Day

Another bittersweet tune about nostalgia and reflecting on old memories, this essential Green Day cut has a melancholic tone that sounds like a photo montage of your best college moments with your best friends. The song naturally conjures up a mental highlight reel of good times with its poetic lyrics and breezy acoustic guitar chords. Put this track on when you’re feeling sentimental.

“School’s Out” by Alice Cooper

You’ve probably heard this song on many last days of school over the years — I know I have — but as many graduates finish their schooling career for good, the lyrics couldn’t be more fitting, especially as Alice Cooper belts, “School’s out for summer / School’s out forever.” Its hard rock aggression and anarchic lyrics will give you a reckless and carefree sense of excitement knowing you’re finally done, and it’s one heck of an air guitar solo.

“Upside Down” by Jack Johnson

Jack Johnson’s definitive track embodies the perfect feel-good, uplifting energy to complement the start of your next adventure post-graduation. Its cheerful melody and bubbly groove help to fulfill the message of appreciating the world around you and leading a life by joy and curiosity. Graduation marks the start of a new journey in life, and “Upside Down” provides the optimistic feeling of getting out there and seeing what life has in store.

“Unwritten” by Natasha Bedingfield

This instantly-recognizable 2000s pop banger is another empowering and optimistic track that encourages listeners to embrace life’s possibilities and manifest their own destiny. The song features one of the most infectious singalong choruses out there, and its motivational message wants to inspire people to break free from limitations and live their lives to the fullest. “Unwritten” is about self-discovery and personal growth, and finishing the long college journey allows space for this introspection as you look ahead for what’s to come.

“Don’t You (Forget About Me)” by Simple Minds

While “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” remains an iconic 80s hit that became synonymous with the equally-classic film “The Breakfast Club,” its themes of personal connection and the desire of longevity hit just as hard for graduates as college comes to a close. Simple Minds hone in on the universal longing to be remembered, and it couldn’t be more relevant as you make your final goodbyes to your friends as you go your separate ways. Put this on for another nostalgic and sentimental track that will help you appreciate the people you want to hold on to.

“Graduation” by Benny Blanco & Juice WRLD

To end off the graduation-themed mix with a bang, it’s only right to reprise “Graduation (Friends Forever)” with Benny Blanco and Juice WRLD’s more contemporary rendition. This 2019 remix adds a zesty trap flavor with Blanco’s hitting production while Juice WRLD stays true to the original theme of reflecting on memories, both the good and the bad. Humorous one liners and fresh bars give the track a fresh take on what it’s like to leave the school years behind, and its animated touch makes it a fun bop for that newly-graduated mood.

It can be hard to say goodbye in these moments, making our farewells to the people, places and memories we’ve grown to love and cherish. But remember, as our lives change, come whatever, we will still be Ducks forever.