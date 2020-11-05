Listening to Xavier Omär is like listening to a one-man choir. On his new album "if You Feel," he brings a heavenly feel to every one of his tracks, and his production creates an illusion that more than one person is singing. Omär has a remarkable ability to fill the listener's ear with self harmonization.
The skill that has grown exponentially for Omär is his ability to transition from one song to another. As one track fades out, the next seamlessly begins, which shows the artist's distinct care for detail and precision. Omär is looking to blossom with “if You Feel,” and he succeeds in creating a coherent, well-thought-out album.
The first track on this album, "FIND ME," demonstrates Omar’s choir-like ability. Initially, he draws the listener in with staggered pulsing beats as he gently sings: "You're more than worth it / Baby, let me remind you again." What makes it choir-like is the amount of layering the engineer does to make it sound as though there are more artists singing backup. This makes the track feel much fuller than just having his single layer of vocals. Many of the tracks on this album are love songs, and this one is filled with gooey sentiment. Omar is fascinated with the person he is singing about, and the music's pace increases as he continues to declare that the love he shares with this person is inescapable.
The song fades out into indistinguishable chimes and chatter, which impeccably roll over into the next track, "Something Changed." The transitions are critical because the moment flows from one song to the next and keeps the listener's attention by not allowing silence or a fade out. The track is much simpler, featuring Omär's vocals and a snare drum, which keeps the beat. The track speaks to the artist's insecurities in his life. He feels as though he has made errors but doesn't want to take accountability, so he continually asks, "Who is to blame?" The question can seem rhetorical; in the post-chorus he repeatedly mentions that he has been running from his problems. He doesn't want to come to terms with the fact that he can be his own issue.
A moment of great strength comes on the track "Protect." Once again, Omär professes his love for another person. His infatuation is infectious; the swiftness of the beat creates an enchanting mood. Omär also sings about his flaws, which demonstrates some character growth within the album. He wants to admit what he has done wrong and fix everything that he can for this person. "It ain't easy, baby, we gotta make it work for us… / I've been complacent, worst / Each conversation, birth / Our expectations, worth anticipations."
The most listened to track of this album, according to Spotify, is "So Much More." It's the lead single of the album and captures the love that he shares for his wife. He gently sings about the fear that sometimes accompanies relationships and the trust that has to be established. Omär carefully and patiently matches the music's volume and the lyrics, and he metaphorically demonstrates the qualities of a good relationship. He also gives the subject of the song a compliment that demonstrates his poetic ability: "You're not a perfect girl, but somehow / Baby, you're so much more."
Omär is filled with love songs, and this album demonstrates his ability to create smooth ones. His silky voice is perfect for capturing the love that can create such a deep obsession. His music easily inspires such emotions.