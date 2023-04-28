The birth of house music goes back to Chicago in the early 80s. With pioneers such as Frankie Knuckles and Marshall Jefferson, the emerging sound was defined by high tempos, four-on-the-floor drum programming, funky basslines and bouncy melodies with an energetic pulse. And like any great idea, its influence spread like wildfire, soon hitting the dance floors of clubs around the world. House remains a powerful movement to this day, and its international expansion has produced some incredible sounds. To soundtrack your next dance party, here are eight house tracks from beyond the U.S. that will get you moving no matter where you are.

“Fast Life” by GEE LEE & India Shan

Origin country: UK

The staple of a great house song to keep the energy up is a catchy, singable hook that sticks, and the UK club banger “Fast Life” perfects this. Just a few simple words carry the infectious melody, paired with bouncy synth bumps and a squishy horn lead that keep the fun on high. GEE LEE masters the art of maximalist energy through simplistic sounds. This track is built for the party queue.

“Money” by Tentendo & honey

Origin country: Australia

For a more chill, lo-fi approach to party-ready house music, “Money” will keep the night alive through the wee hours of the morning. Its breezy vibe and relaxing atmosphere set the tone of the track, complemented by its high tempo. The Melbourne-based DJ and producer creates a nocturnal mood with dreamy vocals and smooth pads for the melody, backed by a spongy bassline that keep the beat fresh.

“Kethiwe” by Shimza & Darque

Origin country: South Africa

South Africa native Shimza embraces his roots as he showcases a wide-ranging palette of sounds and house experimentation. His standout cut “Kethiwe” is a wavy, soulful experience with intricate layering and distinct drum programming that exemplify the DNA of South African house. This track will get you swaying your hips and gliding to the beat with an effortless flow, like the cool breeze of a carefree summer day.

“Твоё Тело” by Magic Flowers & P. PAT

Origin country: Moldova

For another hazy nocturnal beat to soundtrack your late-night dance party, house production duo Magic Flowers delivers an infectious synth melody over clicky percussion, reminiscent of staple KAYTRANADA grooves. It’s fun, lighthearted and undeniably catchy — an instant gem for the party to get your friends out of their seats.

“Buck Up” by Erik Ellmann

Origin country: Germany

Over the course of eight years releasing a steady stream of singles, German house producer Erik Ellmann has displayed all the right ingredients for a memorable dance cut, but his debut single “Buck Up” still takes the cake. An easily digestible beat and simple pad melody come together to create a smooth bump to keep the energy up.

“No Sleep Club” by Jay de Lys

Origin country: Argentina

Argentinian DJ and producer Jay de Lys knows how to put together a track that’s as danceable as it is playful. “No Sleep Club” keeps a quick tempo with a chirpy, animated melody that feels bright and zesty. Add this track to the queue for a vibrant boost to the mix.

“Give It to Me” by Matt Sassari

Origin country: France

Dark melodies paired with feathery vocal chops make for a club-ready banger with Matt Sassari’s “Give It to Me.” Sampling Timbaland’s party classic of the same name, Sassari flips Nelly Furtado’s vocals over a driving bass to repurpose a 2000s pop hit into bonafide French deep house. One listen will transport you into a European club mosh pit flooded by glimmering strobe lights.

“Latin Feeling” by Angel Heredia

Origin country: Spain

With a bubbly feel and a world of zappy sound effects, “Latin Feeling” brings another bright and spunky house cut into the mix. Spanish DJ and producer Angel Heredia utilizes unorthodox drum patterns and percussion fills with soulful, upbeat vocal samples. The layering of every small sound perfectly blends together for a fun, peppy vibe.

It’s hard to find another sound that gets people going like house music. It’s an entire world where having fun is the ultimate priority, and it’s nearly impossible to stay still. If you’re granted the highly important role of controlling the music at your next party, throw some of these house anthems in the mix.