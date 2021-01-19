Amazon is likely the last company you’d expect to distribute a show centered around corporate greed, nefarious company practices and purchasing politicians. Yet, “The Boys” is a surprisingly honest and nuanced take on politics and capitalism in the 21st century.
The scene: a dystopian world where corporations are slowly taking over, genuine human care and emotions have become commoditized and politicians home-grow domestic terrorists to further their own agendas.
Oh, and I guess “The Boys” setting is pretty similar to that too.
“The Boys,” a 2019 TV series now headed for its third season on Prime Video, follows Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid) on his mission to avenge the manslaughter of his girlfriend by a member of “The Seven,” a group of corporate-backed superheroes above the law. Originally based on a comic book, the TV series is produced by Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen and a slew of other talented producers known for their thought-provoking work.
“The Boys” is a superhero show unlike anything that’s come before it. It asks a question that superhero movies and shows have never bothered to truly ask: what happens when the most powerful superheroes — the heroes admired by the masses that truly are more powerful than anything and anyone else in the world — turn out to be driven by their own self-interest, greed and desire for power?
While this question may not seem relevant to the real world, “The Boys” makes it clear how the metaphor translates. We may not have superheroes, but modern day “heroes” — politicians, athletes and celebrities — significantly influence the direction of the country, often wielding that power in ways that benefit themselves while manipulating the people as a means to an end.
“The Boys”does an incredible job of showing viewers the world through a different lens and does its best to expose corporate practices that everyday people may have never even considered. From fake, profit-driven “social justice” messaging in commercials and movies to sexual assault, chauvinism and White male privilege in the workplace, “The Boys” takes a hard and realistic look at the underbelly of corporate America that many would prefer to ignore.
The producers don’t stop there, however. In the second season, politics, religion, nationalism, racism and misinformation are put on full display, and the messages being conveyed are anything but subtle. While the original comic book didn’t contain many of the messages in the show’s second season, the producers’ courageous adaptations to the modern-day world make the show hard-hitting and effective.
“The Boys” is definitely not family friendly, with extremely graphic content and adult scenes, but it’s a great watch if you’re looking for something that’s action packed and brutal but also provides a much needed social commentary on the state of America.