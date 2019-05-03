Eugene is home to about 168,000 people, with over 20,000 of them being University of Oregon students. As college students, it can seem hard to stop spending money on everything we do. Now that it’s spring term and the sun is finally shining, here are a few things to do in Eugene without needing to open your wallet.
For 50 years, the Eugene Saturday Market has been a hub for art and culture in the heart of downtown. Dozens of vendors, artists and craftspeople line the streets of 8th & Oak, selling everything from artisanal soaps to homemade sculptures. The market is open every Saturday from April through November, rain or shine.
The market also offers live music on its stage, featuring six local acts every Saturday. The music varies from “everything from folk to rock, Celtic to bluegrass, and everything in between and beyond.”
More information can be found at https://www.eugenesaturdaymarket.org.
Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art
The Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art is the University of Oregon’s art museum right next to the Knight Library. It’s free for members, students and UO faculty, and $5 for adults.
The museum has been on campus since 1933 and is open from Wednesday through Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The museum also has the Marché Museum Café attached to it.
The JSMA aims to bridge cultures through its art, educating visitors by showcasing pieces from all over the world. One of JSMA’s current exhibits is “Kora y el Espíritu de la Revolución Cubana (Kora and the Spirit of the Cuban Revolution)” which features iconic images that symbolize the ideals of the Cuban Revolution by photographer Alberto Fernando Díaz Gutiérrez, also known as Alberto Korda.
More information can be found athttps://jsma.uoregon.edu.
Mount Pisgah Arboretum is a 209-acre “living tree museum.” About seven miles from campus, you may need to drive or get a ride with a friend to visit this spot. However, if you ride your bike, you don’t need to pay any parking or day-use fees.
The arboretum features evergreen forests with paths for walking, a water garden, wildflower meadows and a sweet view at of Eugene the top. Pisgah is also full of wildlife — both flora and fauna. Mount Pisgah is open dawn through dusk every day of the year.
More information can be found at https://www.mountpisgaharboretum.com.
The Owen Rose Garden is located along the Willamette River near the Washington Jefferson Street Bridge. It is eight and a half-acres with over 4,500 roses of over 400 varieties.
With good weather on the rise, the rose garden typically blooms from April through October, with its peak in June. Their website features a virtual tour of the garden.
More information can be found at https://www.eugene-or.gov/facilities/facility/details/124.
While you’re in Eugene, it’s a great idea to take advantage of the biking opportunities here. This is a great city for riding a bike, and there are many mapped out bike paths that you can use to navigate the perfect ride.
More information on bike paths in town can be found at https://www.eugenecascadescoast.org/cycling/great-rides/.