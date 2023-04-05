What Does Happiness Mean to You

With the school breaks gone and a busy spring term close up ahead, it can be challenging to feel inspired and finish off the academic year strong. Stress and sickness are only some things that make it all the more difficult to remain motivated. Taking a step back and reminding yourself of the good in this world can go a long way.

According to research done by the Mayo Clinical Health System, 44% of college students reported symptoms of anxiety and depression. This alarming number is attributed to the high social pressure to succeed within college communities. Loaded schedules often lead to sleep deprivation, malnutrition and a difficult time accessing mental health resources.

If it counts for anything, everyone around you is also pushing through in preparation for the blossoming flowers and sunny weather. Take a look around. People giving up their hoodies for their friends, bringing back colorful outfits, running alongside their dogs, revealing out-of-breath laughter and once again ordering iced lattes are only some bits of beauty that can be spotted throughout campus.

In case you want more reminders, I gave UO students a notebook and a Sharpie and asked them to draw what happiness means to them.

With no rules, students were able to freely express themselves. Overall, there seems to be an overarching theme of gratitude for the smaller things in life. It shows that when people are going through the mud, they tend to take a step back and remind themselves of the simple pleasures. Maybe you can do the same. After all, the small bits of happiness are what make up the bigger picture.

One person drew a portrait of their partner and titled it “Mi Cariño,” which translates into “My Darling.” This duo can be found exchanging joyful smiles on campus while sitting on the same side of a table.

Another person drew their baby brother who their family calls “Fuchi.” Fuchi, along with the rest of their siblings, live in Bend, and they only get to cherish each other’s presence every once in a while.

Someone else drew themselves sharing a meal with their mother at the dinner table. With a parent who works graveyard shifts in a different city, quality time together is scarce. So, they do what they can and eat right before one gets ready for bed and the other for work.

According to The National Library of Medicine, “participating in creative activities can help people cope with stress and despair and alleviate the burden of chronic mental illnesses.” Creating happiness may take more than a simple drawing, but for a moment there, students’ eyes lit up as they sketched the things they love most in this world: lovers, planes, road trips, chicken, books, music, stargazing, flowers, mountains, weed, cats, dogs, rain, sleep and so much more.

Abstract expressionist painter Robert Motherwell once said, “Art is an experience, not an object.” Art isn’t the answer to everyone’s problems, but it might provide a moment of emotional release.

Although many students shyly chuckled or were even taken aback when asked if they wanted to participate, none of them rejected the opportunity to draw when given the chance. Whether they consider themselves artists or not, students did not refrain from freely expressing themselves while reliving special moments, which Motherwell would definitely approve of.

Take a look for yourself at what’s carrying people through.