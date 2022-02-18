As we head into the final stretch of winter this month and finish a weird term with half of us in attendance and the other half isolated, here is an opportunity for some solace in making unique cocktails. These drinks can bring some remedy and peace of mind as you head into finals and get over your cold/COVID variant this season. After all, we’re still trying to stay responsible out there, but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy ourselves. These drinks I picked are an outlet to help take the edge off, distract yourself with ingredients and put the book down to enjoy a moment for yourself or in the friendly company of someone close to you.
Hot Toddy: A simple cocktail, perfect for a cold night
If you enjoy a cup of tea with cinnamon and honey, then you’ll love a cup of hot toddy; it's like tea but with a swift kick. This classic drink couldn’t be easier to make and can be made as sweet or as sour as you like it. With ingredients easy to find, this cocktail is perfect to have on a cold night while you snuggle up and relax. It doesn’t take much prep time, and some of the ingredients can be recycled if you’re having seconds. The hot toddy is an old fashioned drink that has remained the epitome of cocktails with simple ingredients.
Here’s what you need:
1 cup of hot water
2 tablespoons of honey
3 ounces of whiskey (which is about 2 shots, and in this case you can use less)
You can use whatever whiskey you prefer. I try to go with Irish whiskies to give it more flavor.
1 piece of a cinnamon stick
1 lemon wedge
1 thin slice of lemon
As you warm up some water, grab a mug and squeeze the lemon wedge into a cup. After this add the honey and 3 ounces of whiskey. When the water starts to boil, add it to the mug and stir with the cinnamon stick. Finally, add the lemon slice as a garnish to your drink.
Usually, a hot toddy is drunk with a metal straw so you’re able to consume and taste all the ingredients from where you started, the bottom. The drink only takes about 5 minutes to make, and most of the ingredients are inexpensive and easy to find.
Of course, you’re able to add more lemon or honey to the drink, but if done right, it creates a perfect balance of sweet and sour. This drink can help fight the cold and phlegm build-up that you might have. I must warn you that if you’re taking medication to fight the cold, I don’t recommend mixing medicine and alcohol.
Smoking Bishop: A Victorian drink with intriguing ingredients to combine in the kitchen
This drink I picked up from Charles Dickens' story “A Christmas Carol.” In the book, he mentions wanting to have a hot stew known as a smoking bishop, and I was able to find some ingredients to make this literary classic. It’s a mulled wine — a wine you mix with spices and cook on a stovetop or crockpot. This one takes a bit more time, but it’s a drink that’s fun to make and can have that kitchen-like vibe for those who like to get distracted in cooking.
1 bottle of Bordeaux wine- 750 ML
1 bottle of Ruby Port wine- 750 ML
4 oranges (any of the ones that give you lots of juice)
Cloves (not ground but the studs)
½ cup of brown sugar
A quarter teaspoon of ginger (or a piece no bigger than your thumb)
A quarter teaspoon of nutmeg (ground)
A quarter teaspoon of ground Allspice adds that extra kick to the stew
For this drink, I used a crockpot, but you can use a large cooking pot to mix in the ingredients. First, we start with oranges and cloves: You pierce about five clove studs into each orange. After this, you place the oranges in the oven at 350 degrees for 60-90 minutes, or until they start to get darker in color. While the oranges are cooking, you can start mixing the Bordeaux and Port wine into the pot. Add the brown sugar, grate your ginger piece and add the nutmeg and allspice to the stew. The combination of these ingredients create a pungent smell that can be over the top, but don’t worry; the oranges that are baking will add a good balance and blend to the wine.
You let this cook for about two hours, and once the oranges are done, you squeeze them into the pot. The result is a smooth, hot drink that’s not too sweet or dry and is good to share with a group of friends.
Carajillo: A Spanish drink to start your day right
This drink is seen in most Spanish-speaking countries and is sure to wake you up at any time. Sure, the combination of coffee and alcohol is an odd one—it’s almost an oxymoron—but this drink perfectly collides the two worlds. This third drink is probably the easiest to make but can be made in different ways according to where it comes from. In my case, I went with brandy and Cuban coffee made from a stovetop espresso where you filter the beans.
1 oz of Brandy
½ cup of freshly brewed coffee
This drink can be made with rum or “mezcal” (a type of tequila), depending on what spirit you prefer. Either way mixing the two will bring an interesting combination to your morning or afternoon.
I hope these three cocktails bring your winter to a good end, leaving you warm and on a high note to get you ready for your next term. So cheers fellow Ducks. Drink responsibly and enjoy the term as much as you can.